1 dead following apartment fire

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — One person is dead following an apartment fire in Glastonbury, Conn.

Firefighters found the person’s boy Friday night when they entered the home to extinguish the flames. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name as of Saturday afternoon.

The Hartford Courant reports that firefighters were on the scene within three minutes of receiving reports of the fire, which caused significant damage to the second-floor unit.

No firefighters were injured during the response.

