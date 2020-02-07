1 dead, 4 injured in Los Angeles residential building fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and four others were injured when fire raged through a two-story residential hotel early Friday in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, forcing some people to escape through windows, authorities said.

Two victims, described only as male and female, were in grave condition and one person was in critical condition, said Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. A male victim who sought treatment for lacerations was in fair condition.

Fire was reported in multiple units and both floors of the Venice Hotel on Venice Boulevard around 2 a.m. and 105 firefighters extinguished it in 39 minutes, Humphrey said.

“Individuals were actually breaking out windows and going through their windows to escape the fire,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jaime Moore.

The cause was under investigation.