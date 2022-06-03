1 dead, 4 hurt as van carrying Navy personnel crashes

JACUMA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A van carrying five Navy personnel veered off a Southern California freeway near the Mexican border and crashed Friday, killing one person and injuring four others, three of them critically, authorities said.

The van, which was possibly a military vehicle, was heading toward San Diego shortly before 10 a.m. when it veered off Interstate 8, went down a dirt embankment and hit a boulder near unincorporated Jacumba Hot Springs in southeastern San Diego County, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.