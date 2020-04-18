1 dead, 3 wounded after stabbings in Delaware town

LAUREL, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old has died and three other boys were injured in a stabbing incident in a rural Delaware town.

Delaware State Police say the stabbings occurred early Saturday morning in Laurel.

Police say the four victims drove themselves to the Laurel Police Department around 3 a.m. Saturday seeking help.

All four were taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old suffered stab wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other three victims, all juveniles, are expected to survive.

None of the victims were identified.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they are seeking information from the public.