1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Indianapolis pharmacy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting at an Indianapolis pharmacy Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and another wounded, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at a CVS Pharmacy on the city's far east side, police said.

Officers arriving on the scene found two people who appeared to have been shot, Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Michael Hewitt said. One person later died.

The condition of the other person who appeared to have been shot was not immediately available.

There names were not immediately released.

It was unclear what led to the shooting or if it occurred inside the store.

No other details were immediately available.