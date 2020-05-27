https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/1-dead-1-injured-after-fight-evolves-into-15297326.php
1 dead, 1 injured after fight evolves into shooting
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — One man is dead and another is injured after a fight between two large groups turned into a shooting.
St. Louis County police say the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday near an apartment complex in Jennings. The victim's name has not been released.
Responding officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where one of the men died. The other man was treated for injuries described as non-life threatening.
Police say the shooting happened during an altercation between two large groups. No further details were released.
No arrests have been made.
