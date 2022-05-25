1.1 million Afghan children could face severe malnutrition RAHIM FAIEZ and LEE KEATH, Associated Press May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 2:59 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of38 Nazia 30, who has lost four children due to severe malnutrition, holds her malnourished baby in a hospital in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of38 An Afghan mother sits by her child's bed at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of38
4 of38 An Afghan mother helps her malnourished boy in he Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of38 A doctor examines a malnourished child in he Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 6 of38
7 of38 An acute malnourished boy lies on a bed at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of38 An acute malnourished boy lies on a bed at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 9 of38
10 of38 A mother holds her malnourished baby at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of38 A woman holds her malnourished baby at the Ataturk Children's Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 12 of38
13 of38 A doctor examines an acute malnourished boy at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of38 An acute malnourished boy lies on a bed at the Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 15 of38
16 of38 A malnourished girl treated at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
17 of38 A doctor examines an acute malnourished boy at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 18 of38
19 of38 An Afghan mother helps her acute malnourished boy at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
20 of38 An acute malnourished boy lies at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 21 of38
22 of38 An acute malnourished boy is treated at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
23 of38 An acute malnourished boy is treated at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 24 of38
25 of38 A malnourished baby is weighed at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
26 of38 A doctor measures a malnourished baby at f the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 27 of38
28 of38 Malnourished child is treated at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
29 of38 A child begs on a side walk in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 30 of38
31 of38 A poor boy collects grass for sale, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, May 9, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
32 of38 A disabled girl begs in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 33 of38
34 of38 Afghan children return home from work in one of Kabul's poor neighbourhoods in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, May 20, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
35 of38 An Afghan family eat lunch in their home in one of Kabul's poor neighbourhoods in Kabul, Afghanistan Saturday, May 21, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 36 of38
37 of38 An Afghan child walksnext to his home atop a hill in one of Kabul's poor neighbourhoods in Kabul, Afghanistan Saturday, May 21, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
38 of38
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — In Afghanistan, 1.1 million children under the age of 5 will likely face the most severe form of malnutrition this year, according to the U.N., as increasing numbers of hungry, wasting-away children are brought into hospital wards.
U.N. and other aid agencies were able to stave off outright famine after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year, rolling out a massive emergency aid program that fed millions.
Written By
RAHIM FAIEZ and LEE KEATH