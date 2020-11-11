https://www.darientimes.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Quick-Draw-Evening-game-15718076.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:
01-02-03-11-12-15-22-24-25-27-33-37-39-42-45-62-63-64-69-70, BE: 33
(one, two, three, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy; BE: thirty-three)
View Comments