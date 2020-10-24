Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

04-06-21-22-27-28-35-37-38-43-49-52-53-54-58-59-62-70-71-73, BE: 53

(four, six, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three; BE: fifty-three)