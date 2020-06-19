Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

02-04-08-15-27-35-37-42-49-55-56-62-63-67-68-70-72-74-75-80, BE: 62

(two, four, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, eighty; BE: sixty-two)