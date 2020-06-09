Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

06-08-12-15-22-23-28-30-31-33-34-43-47-51-65-66-70-75-76-79, BE: 65

(six, eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: sixty-five)