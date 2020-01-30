Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

09-10-15-21-22-26-27-35-38-41-46-47-48-49-53-55-60-62-67-75, BE: 38

(nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-five; BE: thirty-eight)