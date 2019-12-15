Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

05-07-08-14-16-18-22-24-27-32-39-41-46-47-53-54-66-72-75-77, BE: 53

(five, seven, eight, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: fifty-three)