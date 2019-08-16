Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

01-02-05-09-10-14-22-24-30-36-37-40-41-43-55-57-59-68-78-79, BE: 5

(one, two, five, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: five)