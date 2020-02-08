Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

04-09-13-14-20-21-24-34-42-48-49-56-57-60-61-62-66-67-71-79

(four, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-nine)