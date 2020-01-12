Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

01-08-09-11-22-25-26-28-30-31-36-37-39-49-50-55-72-75-77-80

(one, eight, nine, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)