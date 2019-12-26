Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

01-11-12-15-21-22-27-33-34-35-36-37-46-53-63-65-68-71-73-79

(one, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-nine)