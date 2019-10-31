Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

03-05-06-08-19-24-27-30-32-33-45-46-47-49-51-57-64-66-76-80

(three, five, six, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-six, eighty)