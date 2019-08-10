Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

05-12-16-22-25-27-32-34-38-39-43-45-51-58-61-66-68-72-73-78

(five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-eight)