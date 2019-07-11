Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

07-10-14-18-23-31-32-35-40-48-52-56-61-62-68-74-76-77-78-80

(seven, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)