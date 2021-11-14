The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

Pick 3

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Fantasy 5

01-22-26-35-40

(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty)

The Pick

09-11-12-17-30-37

(nine, eleven, twelve, seventeen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Triple Twist

06-22-30-32-35-37

(six, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

3-9-0

(three, nine, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

4-4-2-3

(four, four, two, three)

Cash 4 Midday

0-4-0-3

(zero, four, zero, three)

Natural State Jackpot

04-07-12-28-38

(four, seven, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-7-0

(two, seven, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Daily 4

0-1-0-2

(zero, one, zero, two)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:44.00

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 44.00)

Fantasy 5

03-11-12-15-32

(three, eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two)

SuperLotto Plus

10-15-25-36-42, Mega Ball: 15

(ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Mega Ball: fifteen)

COLORADO

Cash 5

04-14-21-28-31

(four, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Lotto

08-13-14-15-22-32

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)

Lotto Plus

05-09-16-25-36-40

(five, nine, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-2

(eight, one, two)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

09-12-19-22-24

(nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Play3 Day

5-9-8, WB: 4

(five, nine, eight; WB: four)

Play3 Night

8-7-0, WB: 5

(eight, seven, zero; WB: five)

Play4 Day

8-2-3-6, WB: 6

(eight, two, three, six; WB: six)

Play4 Night

2-7-4-0, WB: 3

(two, seven, four, zero; WB: three)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

Play 3 Night

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

Play 4 Day

2-7-6-8

(two, seven, six, eight)

Play 4 Night

0-8-4-9

(zero, eight, four, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-6

(two, six)

DC 2 Midday

3-6

(three, six)

DC 3 Evening

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

DC 3 Midday

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

DC 4 Evening

7-3-6-5

(seven, three, six, five)

DC 4 Midday

7-0-5-0

(seven, zero, five, zero)

DC 5 Evening

0-2-3-0-7

(zero, two, three, zero, seven)

DC 5 Midday

5-0-5-0-9

(five, zero, five, zero, nine)

FLORIDA

Double Play

16-21-23-27-46-50

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-six, fifty)

Fantasy 5

01-05-11-26-33

(one, five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Lotto

01-04-10-13-24-45

(one, four, ten, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-five)

Pick 2 Evening

5-3, Fireball: 1

(five, three; Fireball: one)

Pick 2 Midday

5-5, Fireball: 8

(five, five; Fireball: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

5-3-6, Fireball: 1

(five, three, six; Fireball: one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-5, Fireball: 8

(two, zero, five; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

6-1-0-1, Fireball: 1

(six, one, zero, one; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-5-3, Fireball: 8

(zero, six, five, three; Fireball: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

0-5-5-0-2, Fireball: 1

(zero, five, five, zero, two; Fireball: one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-6-2-9, Fireball: 8

(zero, one, six, two, nine; Fireball: eight)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

7-3-5

(seven, three, five)

Cash 3 Midday

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

Cash 3 Night

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-9-5

(four, five, nine, five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-9-4-1

(eight, nine, four, one)

Cash 4 Night

7-5-2-7

(seven, five, two, seven)

Fantasy 5

08-10-17-24-25

(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-0-1-7-2

(one, zero, one, seven, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-7-0-2-0

(nine, seven, zero, two, zero)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

05-22-26-32-41

(five, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one)

Pick 3 Day

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Pick 3 Night

5-5-0

(five, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

1-8-7-4

(one, eight, seven, four)

Pick 4 Night

8-9-6-4

(eight, nine, six, four)

Weekly Grand

03-06-13-24-30

(three, six, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

06-25-26-29-46-48, Extra Shot: 7

(six, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight; Extra Shot: seven)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

22-25-32-33-35

(twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Lucky Day Lotto

06-11-15-20-32

(six, eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two)

INDIANA

Cash 5

03-25-27-37-44

(three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Lotto Plus

04-14-23-35-36-41

(four, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one)

Quick Draw Midday

03-06-20-22-23-27-28-35-41-43-45-46-47-50-53-59-60-62-72-79, BE: 60

(three, six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-nine; BE: sixty)

Daily Three-Midday

4-5-4, SB: 1

(four, five, four; SB: one)

Daily Three-Evening

3-6-1, SB: 8

(three, six, one; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

8-5-8-3, SB: 1

(eight, five, eight, three; SB: one)

Daily Four-Evening

4-6-8-3, SB: 8

(four, six, eight, three; SB: eight)

Quick Draw Evening

01-02-10-11-14-21-22-32-36-40-45-46-48-51-52-56-57-62-63-76, BE: 22

(one, two, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-six; BE: twenty-two)

Hoosier Lotto

02-09-16-17-26-35

(two, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-4

(four, five, four)

Pick 4 Evening

4-6-8-3

(four, six, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-8-3

(eight, five, eight, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-6

(one, six, six)

Daily Pick 3

5-1-6

(five, one, six)

Super Kansas Cash

07-15-17-30-32, Cash Ball: 5

(seven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: five)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

QC-KS-8C-8H-9H

(QC, KS, 8C, 8H, 9H)

Cash Ball

13-24-28-35, Cash Ball: 20

(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty)

Pick 3 Evening

9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-8

(five, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

3-9-0-9

(three, nine, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-1-7

(eight, six, one, seven)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

10-11-29-33-34

(ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Lotto

07-09-19-28-34-35

(seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Pick 3

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

Pick 4

8-2-9-3

(eight, two, nine, three)

Pick 5

0-4-6-6-1

(zero, four, six, six, one)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

QS-3C-5D-8D-3H

(QS, 3C, 5D, 8D, 3H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QD-2D-2H-4H-2S

(QD, 2D, 2H, 4H, 2S)

Bonus Match 5

10-11-21-33-34, Bonus: 28

(ten, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-3-2-7

(seven, three, two, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-7-5

(three, eight, seven, five)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

06-07-12-18-35

(six, seven, twelve, eighteen, thirty-five)

Megabucks Doubler

06-11-26-32-37-44, ST: 4

(six, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four; ST: four)

Numbers Evening

5-2-5-0

(five, two, five, zero)

Numbers Midday

3-1-3-6

(three, one, three, six)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

10-11-27-38-40-42

(ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two)

Poker Lotto

4D-7D-3H-8H-4S

(4D, 7D, 3H, 8H, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

0-5-1

(zero, five, one)

Midday Daily 4

2-3-7-6

(two, three, seven, six)

Daily 3

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

Daily 4

3-2-4-1

(three, two, four, one)

Fantasy 5

02-03-27-29-35

(two, three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Keno

10-17-19-20-23-29-33-34-36-38-46-49-51-53-55-56-63-64-65-67-77-78

(ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

Northstar Cash

12-15-23-27-30

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

MISSOURI

Lotto

08-22-35-37-41-42

(eight, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-0

(one, zero, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-4-2

(four, one, four, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-4-7-8

(four, four, seven, eight)

Show Me Cash

02-18-24-27-34

(two, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

11-12-18-19, Bonus: 8

(eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen; Bonus: eight)

Montana Cash

12-25-28-39-43

(twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 11, Day: 15, Year: 16

(Month: eleven; Day: fifteen; Year: sixteen)

Pick 3

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

Pick 5

13-14-20-22-24

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

NEW JERSEY

Pick 3

0-8-7, Fireball: 7

(zero, eight, seven; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4

1-2-6-6, Fireball: 7

(one, two, six, six; Fireball: seven)

Cash 5

03-14-31-38-41, Xtra: 3

(three, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one; Xtra: three)

Midday Pick 3

2-1-8, Fireball:

(two, one, eight; Fireball: zero)

Midday Pick 4

4-5-3-7, Fireball:

(four, five, three, seven; Fireball: zero)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Day

6-9-3-0

(six, nine, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-4-0

(zero, five, four, zero)

Roadrunner Cash

07-10-13-20-28

(seven, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

06-13-27-28-31

(six, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Numbers Midday

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

Win 4 Midday

1-8-7-3

(one, eight, seven, three)

Numbers Evening

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

Win 4 Evening

0-9-3-3

(zero, nine, three, three)

Take 5 Evening

05-07-11-29-34

(five, seven, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Pick 10

06-25-27-33-34-36-37-54-55-56-59-60-61-63-67-68-69-73-75-76

(six, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six)

Lotto

10-21-24-49-52-55, Bonus: 58

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five; Bonus: fifty-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

04-20-26-28-41

(four, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-one)

Pick 3 Day

3-9-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

0-0-0-0, Lucky Sum:

(zero, zero, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-3-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, eight, three, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

01-24-30-38-41-48, Kicker: 6-8-2-9-9-7

(one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-eight; Kicker: six, eight, two, nine, nine, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-6

(seven, one, six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-5

(nine, eight, five)

Pick 4 Evening

0-9-3-5

(zero, nine, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-4-9

(three, seven, four, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

6-0-3-2-8

(six, zero, three, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

4-7-9-9-7

(four, seven, nine, nine, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

02-12-13-14-28

(two, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight)

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

09-11-13-26-32

(nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Pick 3

9-8-2

(nine, eight, two)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-10-15-20-24-28-30

(four, eight, ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

Megabucks

15-18-23-24-34-36

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Pick 4 10PM

2-4-6-3

(two, four, six, three)

Pick 4 1PM

7-4-8-7

(seven, four, eight, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

4-0-5-1

(four, zero, five, one)

Pick 4 7PM

8-7-7-0

(eight, seven, seven, zero)

Win for Life

10-18-20-75

(ten, eighteen, twenty, seventy-five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-20-22-23-28

(one, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Match 6 Lotto

12-14-16-20-25-33

(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Pick 2 Day

7-2, Wild: 3

(seven, two; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

4-1, Wild: 6

(four, one; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

6-1-0, Wild: 3

(six, one, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-7, Wild: 6

(one, five, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

1-4-6-4, Wild: 3

(one, four, six, four; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

9-6-7-5, Wild: 6

(nine, six, seven, five; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

7-7-5-6-2, Wild: 3

(seven, seven, five, six, two; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

9-0-4-8-6, Wild: 6

(nine, zero, four, eight, six; Wild: six)

Treasure Hunt

05-11-23-24-26

(five, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six)

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-8-7-3

(two, eight, seven, three)

Numbers Midday

2-6-2-8

(two, six, two, eight)

Wild Money

05-16-24-31-38, Extra: 1

(five, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Extra: one)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

08-09-25-26-34, Power-Up: 2

(eight, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-0, FB:

(zero, nine, zero; FB: zero)

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-0, FB: 9

(five, three, zero; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

4-4-6-2, FB:

(four, four, six, two; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-3-6, FB: 9

(seven, three, three, six; FB: nine)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

15-18-22-25-31

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 3 Midday

4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

3-5-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, five, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

8-5-2-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, five, two, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Midday

1-4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(one, four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

6-8-0-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(six, eight, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-07-08-11-12-13-14-16-17-19-20-23

(three, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-06-07-08-09-11-12-14-16-20-22

(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-07-11-12-14-15-17-18-20-21-24

(three, four, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

05-06-07-12-14-15-16-17-19-21-22-24

(five, six, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 5

04-05-08-09-20

(four, five, eight, nine, twenty)

Daily 4 Day

3-4-7-8, FIREBALL: 7

(three, four, seven, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

0-9-0-3, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, nine, zero, three; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

2-2-9-8, FIREBALL: 7

(two, two, nine, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Night

4-4-6-3, FIREBALL: 2

(four, four, six, three; FIREBALL: two)

Lotto

05-25-28-37-44-52

(five, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-two)

Pick 3 Day

7-3-8, FIREBALL: 4

(seven, three, eight; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-5, FIREBALL: 9

(one, five, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

3-1-8, FIREBALL:

(three, one, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Night

8-2-2, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, two, two; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

04-07-16-29-34-37, Bonus: 24

(four, seven, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty-four)

Cash 5

01-05-08-21-33

(one, five, eight, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

3-9-1, FB: 6

(three, nine, one; FB: six)

Pick 3 Night

4-8-0, FB: 1

(four, eight, zero; FB: one)

Pick 4 Day

2-4-1-6, FB: 2

(two, four, one, six; FB: two)

Pick 4 Night

8-6-9-3, FB: 9

(eight, six, nine, three; FB: nine)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

8-0-8

(eight, zero, eight)

Hit 5

02-06-12-22-25

(two, six, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Keno

03-10-12-15-17-20-26-29-31-36-41-46-54-56-60-62-64-65-78-80

(three, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-eight, eighty)

Lotto

01-19-32-37-45-48

(one, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight)

Match 4

04-07-15-23

(four, seven, fifteen, twenty-three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

Daily 4

6-2-5-8

(six, two, five, eight)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-05-07-09-11-13-17-20-21

(one, two, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-05-06-12-13-15-18-19-20

(one, two, three, five, six, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-6-8

(five, four, six, eight)

Megabucks

04-07-09-34-44-47

(four, seven, nine, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven)

SuperCash

10-12-22-29-32-34, Doubler: N

(ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

04-17-22-26-31

(four, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

Daily Pick 4

6-6-1-3

(six, six, one, three)