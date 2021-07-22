The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday: ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 8-8-2 (eight, eight, two) Cash 3 Midday 0-7-6 (zero, seven, six) Cash 4 Evening 1-9-3-2 (one, nine, three, two) Cash 4 Midday 3-9-0-9 (three, nine, zero, nine) Natural State Jackpot 04-19-20-31-38 (four, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $110,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 8-7-3 (eight, seven, three) Daily 3 Midday 8-8-9 (eight, eight, nine) Daily 4 8-6-9-4 (eight, six, nine, four) Daily Derby 1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:46.54 (1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 46.54) Fantasy 5 19-26-27-36-38 (nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-eight) COLORADO Cash 5 07-21-28-29-30 (seven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty) Pick 3 Evening 4-4-0 (four, four, zero) Pick 3 Midday 7-3-2 (seven, three, two) CONNECTICUT Play3 Day 9-4-3, WB: 9 (nine, four, three; WB: nine) Play4 Day 7-9-3-9, WB: 9 (seven, nine, three, nine; WB: nine) DELAWARE Play 3 Day 7-0-7 (seven, zero, seven) Play 3 Night 9-9-4 (nine, nine, four) Play 4 Day 5-3-1-3 (five, three, one, three) Play 4 Night 6-5-0-1 (six, five, zero, one) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 5-8 (five, eight) DC 2 Midday 8-1 (eight, one) DC 3 Evening 9-6-3 (nine, six, three) DC 3 Midday 6-3-5 (six, three, five) DC 4 Evening 1-9-5-9 (one, nine, five, nine) DC 4 Midday 2-7-9-3 (two, seven, nine, three) DC 5 Evening 0-2-2-0-4 (zero, two, two, zero, four) DC 5 Midday 8-9-2-4-7 (eight, nine, two, four, seven) FLORIDA Pick 2 Evening 3-8, Fireball: 5 (three, eight; Fireball: five) Pick 2 Midday 4-2, Fireball: 3 (four, two; Fireball: three) Pick 3 Evening 6-5-1, Fireball: 5 (six, five, one; Fireball: five) Pick 3 Midday 2-0-2, Fireball: 3 (two, zero, two; Fireball: three) Pick 4 Evening 4-3-7-7, Fireball: 5 (four, three, seven, seven; Fireball: five) Pick 4 Midday 0-0-0-1, Fireball: 3 (zero, zero, zero, one; Fireball: three) Pick 5 Evening 7-1-1-1-6, Fireball: 5 (seven, one, one, one, six; Fireball: five) Pick 5 Midday 9-4-7-9-5, Fireball: 3 (nine, four, seven, nine, five; Fireball: three) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 4-6-0 (four, six, zero) Cash 3 Midday 6-0-9 (six, zero, nine) Cash 4 Evening 7-9-2-4 (seven, nine, two, four) Cash 4 Midday 1-4-9-7 (one, four, nine, seven) Georgia FIVE Evening 1-5-4-4-4 (one, five, four, four, four) Georgia FIVE Midday 7-8-7-3-0 (seven, eight, seven, three, zero) IDAHO Pick 3 Day 7-3-9 (seven, three, nine) Pick 3 Night 9-5-9 (nine, five, nine) Pick 4 Day 2-2-5-7 (two, two, five, seven) Pick 4 Night 2-3-2-3 (two, three, two, three) Weekly Grand 04-17-20-22-30 (four, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty) ILLINOIS LuckyDay Lotto Midday 06-21-36-38-39 (six, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $100,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 02-08-15-24-27-29-31-32-36-40-43-46-55-56-57-60-65-66-77-78, BE: 2 (two, eight, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: two) Daily Three-Midday 6-8-6, SB: 9 (six, eight, six; SB: nine) Daily Four-Midday 2-3-6-3, SB: 9 (two, three, six, three; SB: nine) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 6-8-6 (six, eight, six) Pick 4 Midday 2-3-6-3 (two, three, six, three) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 0-9-0 (zero, nine, zero) Daily Pick 3 4-0-7 (four, zero, seven) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Midday 6-6-2 (six, six, two) Pick 4 Midday 8-2-9-1 (eight, two, nine, one) MAINE World Poker Tour 3C-2D-3D-6D-6H (3C, 2D, 3D, 6D, 6H) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash 9C-9D-10H-5S-9S (9C, 9D, 10H, 5S, 9S) Bonus Match 5 03-12-23-26-33, Bonus: 11 (three, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-three; Bonus: eleven) Pick 3 Evening 2-9-7 (two, nine, seven) Pick 3 Midday 6-2-5 (six, two, five) Pick 4 Evening 3-7-1-0 (three, seven, one, zero) Pick 4 Midday 3-8-0-3 (three, eight, zero, three) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 02-14-21-24-29 (two, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine) Numbers Evening 9-7-3-0 (nine, seven, three, zero) Numbers Midday 4-8-3-5 (four, eight, three, five) MICHIGAN Poker Lotto 5C-6C-2D-5H-8S (5C, 6C, 2D, 5H, 8S) Midday Daily 3 4-9-2 (four, nine, two) Midday Daily 4 2-6-1-3 (two, six, one, three) Daily 3 7-3-1 (seven, three, one) Daily 4 4-6-6-6 (four, six, six, six) Fantasy 5 05-07-27-33-34 (five, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $350,000 Keno 05-06-07-11-15-20-22-26-27-31-32-34-42-51-59-63-69-70-71-72-77-78 (five, six, seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-eight) MINNESOTA Daily 3 0-6-6 (zero, six, six) Northstar Cash 01-13-26-27-29 (one, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $29,000 MISSOURI Pick 3 Evening 5-8-1 (five, eight, one) Pick 3 Midday 4-6-8 (four, six, eight) Pick 4 Evening 0-8-0-2 (zero, eight, zero, two) Pick 4 Midday 7-8-7-2 (seven, eight, seven, two) Show Me Cash 05-06-28-33-38 (five, six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $168,000 MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 08-10-13-31, Bonus: 7 (eight, ten, thirteen, thirty-one; Bonus: seven) NEBRASKA MyDaY Month: 8, Day: 17, Year: 64 (Month: eight; Day: seventeen; Year: sixty-four) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 7-2-7, Fireball: (seven, two, seven; Fireball: zero) Midday Pick 4 2-1-8-4, Fireball: (two, one, eight, four; Fireball: zero) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 2-6-6 (two, six, six) Pick 4 Day 3-7-7-0 (three, seven, seven, zero) NEW YORK Numbers Midday 3-4-6 (three, four, six) Win 4 Midday 4-2-3-1 (four, two, three, one) Pick 10 09-19-21-29-30-36-38-39-44-45-46-48-51-56-59-63-68-75-77-80 (nine, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 7-6-8, Lucky Sum: 21 (seven, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one) Pick 4 Day 8-8-0-0, Lucky Sum: 16 (eight, eight, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen) OHIO Pick 3 Evening 7-2-4 (seven, two, four) Pick 3 Midday 2-0-6 (two, zero, six) Pick 4 Evening 4-3-5-4 (four, three, five, four) Pick 4 Midday 4-7-7-0 (four, seven, seven, zero) Pick 5 Evening 8-8-0-7-5 (eight, eight, zero, seven, five) Pick 5 Midday 5-0-8-3-3 (five, zero, eight, three, three) Rolling Cash 5 15-19-22-34-37 (fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $100,000 OKLAHOMA Cash 5 06-12-13-17-19 (six, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen) Pick 3 8-8-7 (eight, eight, seven) OREGON Lucky Lines 02-05-11-16-20-22-28-31 (two, five, eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $35,000 Pick 4 1PM 6-8-4-7 (six, eight, four, seven) Pick 4 4PM 6-5-1-9 (six, five, one, nine) Pick 4 7PM 6-1-5-9 (six, one, five, nine) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 05-18-22-35-41 (five, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-one) Estimated jackpot: $250,000 Match 6 Lotto 04-33-36-37-45-49 (four, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $1 million Pick 2 Day 3-7, Wild: 1 (three, seven; Wild: one) Pick 2 Evening 2-1, Wild: 9 (two, one; Wild: nine) Pick 3 Day 3-3-0, Wild: 1 (three, three, zero; Wild: one) Pick 3 Evening 5-3-9, Wild: 9 (five, three, nine; Wild: nine) Pick 4 Day 3-8-4-1, Wild: 1 (three, eight, four, one; Wild: one) Pick 4 Evening 7-1-5-2, Wild: 9 (seven, one, five, two; Wild: nine) Pick 5 Day 3-7-7-0-4, Wild: 1 (three, seven, seven, zero, four; Wild: one) Pick 5 Evening 5-3-4-4-4, Wild: 9 (five, three, four, four, four; Wild: nine) Treasure Hunt 04-05-07-17-25 (four, five, seven, seventeen, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $10,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 9-3-0-5 (nine, three, zero, five) Numbers Midday 7-3-6-8 (seven, three, six, eight) Wild Money 01-23-29-35-37, Extra: 28 (one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Extra: twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $24,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 05-08-14-25-29, Power-Up: 3 (five, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine; Power, Up: three) Pick 3 Evening 1-9-4, FB: 3 (one, nine, four; FB: three) Pick 3 Midday 1-2-7, FB: 2 (one, two, seven; FB: two) Pick 4 Evening 2-4-9-0, FB: 3 (two, four, nine, zero; FB: three) Pick 4 Midday 1-9-8-8, FB: 2 (one, nine, eight, eight; FB: two) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 9-7-3, Lucky Sum: 19 (nine, seven, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen) Cash 3 Midday 0-9-7, Lucky Sum: 16 (zero, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen) Cash 3 Morning 0-8-5, Lucky Sum: 13 (zero, eight, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen) Cash 4 Evening 7-0-9-2, Lucky Sum: 18 (seven, zero, nine, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen) Cash 4 Midday 7-4-7-3, Lucky Sum: 21 (seven, four, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one) Cash 4 Morning 0-1-7-9, Lucky Sum: 17 (zero, one, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 03-04-07-08-09-11-12-15-16-21-23-24 (three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four) All or Nothing Evening 05-06-08-11-12-14-15-17-18-20-21-22 (five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) All or Nothing Morning 01-02-04-07-09-12-15-16-17-19-21-22 (one, two, four, seven, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two) Daily 4 Day 1-2-2-8, FIREBALL: 3 (one, two, two, eight; FIREBALL: three) Daily 4 Evening 7-0-6-6, FIREBALL: 9 (seven, zero, six, six; FIREBALL: nine) Daily 4 Morning 8-7-9-0, FIREBALL: 4 (eight, seven, nine, zero; FIREBALL: four) Pick 3 Day 8-2-8, FIREBALL: 8 (eight, two, eight; FIREBALL: eight) Pick 3 Evening 6-6-4, FIREBALL: 5 (six, six, four; FIREBALL: five) Pick 3 Morning 5-3-0, FIREBALL: 1 (five, three, zero; FIREBALL: one) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 1-8-2, FB: 9 (one, eight, two; FB: nine) Pick 4 Day 2-3-7-2, FB: 9 (two, three, seven, two; FB: nine) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 02-05-06-15-16-20 (two, five, six, fifteen, sixteen, twenty) Daily 3 4-6-4 (four, six, four) Daily 4 3-4-6-0 (three, four, six, zero) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 02-04-05-10-11-12-14-15-18-19-22 (two, four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 8-9-8 (eight, nine, eight) Pick 4 Midday 6-9-2-2 (six, nine, two, two) Badger 5 02-03-19-28-31 (two, three, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)