The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Pick 3

9-6-4

(nine, six, four)

Fantasy 5

11-15-18-28-32

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

The Pick

15-25-31-37-43-44

(fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Triple Twist

02-12-13-14-30-36

(two, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

3-8-7

(three, eight, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

Cash 4 Evening

9-0-9-4

(nine, zero, nine, four)

Cash 4 Midday

1-9-4-4

(one, nine, four, four)

Natural State Jackpot

01-23-27-32-34

(one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

Daily 3 Midday

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

Daily 4

8-2-5-4

(eight, two, five, four)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.83

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.83)

Fantasy 5

02-15-29-32-39

(two, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

9-1-3, WB: 6

(nine, one, three; WB: six)

Play4 Day

2-2-3-8, WB:

(two, two, three, eight; WB: zero)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

03-05-06-16-21-28

(three, five, six, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

Play 3 Day

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

Play 3 Night

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

Play 4 Day

8-4-9-4

(eight, four, nine, four)

Play 4 Night

8-0-1-3

(eight, zero, one, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-9

(two, nine)

DC 2 Midday

8-7

(eight, seven)

DC 3 Evening

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

DC 3 Midday

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

DC 4 Evening

4-1-5-9

(four, one, five, nine)

DC 4 Midday

4-1-2-2

(four, one, two, two)

DC 5 Evening

7-4-9-8-4

(seven, four, nine, eight, four)

DC 5 Midday

7-3-7-6-6

(seven, three, seven, six, six)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

1-8, Fireball: 2

(one, eight; Fireball: two)

Pick 2 Midday

7-1, Fireball: 4

(seven, one; Fireball: four)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-4, Fireball: 2

(four, nine, four; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-4, Fireball: 4

(six, nine, four; Fireball: four)

Pick 4 Evening

8-6-0-1, Fireball: 2

(eight, six, zero, one; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-5-7, Fireball: 4

(zero, four, five, seven; Fireball: four)

Pick 5 Evening

6-4-1-8-8, Fireball: 2

(six, four, one, eight, eight; Fireball: two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-8-5-4-9, Fireball: 4

(seven, eight, five, four, nine; Fireball: four)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

Cash 3 Midday

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

6-7-2-9

(six, seven, two, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

1-5-0-0

(one, five, zero, zero)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-3-4-8-3

(three, three, four, eight, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-0-4-3-7

(zero, zero, four, three, seven)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Day

0-2-9-9

(zero, two, nine, nine)

Weekly Grand

07-09-25-26-27

(seven, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-05-37-42-43

(two, five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

03-04-06-11-13-14-24-27-36-43-47-48-54-61-65-67-69-73-74-76, BE: 47

(three, four, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: forty-seven)

Daily Three-Midday

0-2-4, SB: 3

(zero, two, four; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

0-4-8-5, SB: 3

(zero, four, eight, five; SB: three)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-8-5

(zero, four, eight, five)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

Daily Pick 3

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

Super Kansas Cash

06-08-09-23-27, Cash Ball: 23

(six, eight, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-6

(five, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-9-5

(zero, two, nine, five)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

AC-AS-3D-10D-10S

(AC, AS, 3D, 10D, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KC-KH-5C-9D-3S

(KC, KH, 5C, 9D, 3S)

Bonus Match 5

02-09-14-27-37, Bonus: 31

(two, nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-one)

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-1

(nine, one, one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

8-2-8-5

(eight, two, eight, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-2-2

(eight, five, two, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

02-11-23-29-34

(two, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Numbers Evening

3-0-4-4

(three, zero, four, four)

Numbers Midday

2-2-4-7

(two, two, four, seven)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

02-04-13-23-26-27

(two, four, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million

Poker Lotto

3C-4C-8H-4S-6S

(3C, 4C, 8H, 4S, 6S)

Midday Daily 3

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

Midday Daily 4

1-4-4-9

(one, four, four, nine)

Daily 3

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

Daily 4

7-6-0-2

(seven, six, zero, two)

Fantasy 5

03-11-14-23-26

(three, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $526,000

Keno

01-02-03-04-05-08-15-31-33-34-35-38-40-46-48-50-61-69-73-76-77-78

(one, two, three, four, five, eight, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-3-1

(eight, three, one)

Gopher 5

06-10-18-33-47

(six, ten, eighteen, thirty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $370,000

Northstar Cash

03-04-12-16-26

(three, four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

01-05-13-21-27-35

(one, five, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

0-6-8-0

(zero, six, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-0-7

(seven, seven, zero, seven)

Show Me Cash

04-16-23-28-34

(four, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

08-15-24-27, Bonus: 7

(eight, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Bonus: seven)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 9, Day: 23, Year: 10

(Month: nine; Day: twenty-three; Year: ten)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

1-9-8, Fireball: 5

(one, nine, eight; Fireball: five)

Midday Pick 4

4-4-0-0, Fireball: 5

(four, four, zero, zero; Fireball: five)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

Pick 4 Day

2-4-6-9

(two, four, six, nine)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

Win 4 Midday

2-8-5-4

(two, eight, five, four)

Pick 10

01-04-08-09-13-16-17-18-20-26-30-38-39-40-41-60-63-64-72-78

(one, four, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-eight)

Lotto

18-23-24-31-40-58, Bonus: 47

(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty, fifty-eight; Bonus: forty-seven)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Pick 4 Day

5-3-3-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, three, three, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

07-10-15-18-43-48, Kicker: 2-1-1-9-9-8

(seven, ten, fifteen, eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight; Kicker: two, one, one, nine, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-6

(nine, nine, six)

Pick 4 Evening

1-9-4-8

(one, nine, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-7-5

(seven, three, seven, five)

Pick 5 Evening

7-3-6-7-3

(seven, three, six, seven, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-0-7-3-4

(seven, zero, seven, three, four)

Rolling Cash 5

10-19-23-26-28

(ten, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-12-14-19-23-25-31

(one, six, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $37,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-1-4-8

(nine, one, four, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

7-5-3-4

(seven, five, three, four)

Pick 4 7PM

9-1-7-2

(nine, one, seven, two)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

04-09-11-17-22

(four, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Match 6 Lotto

10-18-25-35-37-44

(ten, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Pick 2 Day

9-5, Wild: 4

(nine, five; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

1-2, Wild: 7

(one, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

5-8-2, Wild: 4

(five, eight, two; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-8, Wild: 7

(one, seven, eight; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

2-4-9-5, Wild: 4

(two, four, nine, five; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-4-1, Wild: 7

(zero, four, four, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

8-1-7-8-8, Wild: 4

(eight, one, seven, eight, eight; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

8-7-5-0-5, Wild: 7

(eight, seven, five, zero, five; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

08-17-19-23-29

(eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

4-9-7-6

(four, nine, seven, six)

Numbers Midday

5-0-4-5

(five, zero, four, five)

Wild Money

13-20-22-23-37, Extra: 10

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven; Extra: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $178,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

11-17-20-23-36, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-9

(two, three, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-1-8-0

(five, one, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-5-4

(five, zero, five, four)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-5-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(seven, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 3 Midday

9-8-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, eight, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 3 Morning

5-0-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(five, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

3-5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, five, three, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Midday

1-9-4-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, nine, four, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Morning

9-6-9-2, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, six, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-04-09-11-12-14-15-21-22-24

(one, two, three, four, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-05-06-07-08-12-15-16-22-23-24

(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-06-07-09-10-11-12-14-17-23

(two, three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

5-3-1-8, FIREBALL: 7

(five, three, one, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

4-9-8-7, FIREBALL: 8

(four, nine, eight, seven; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Morning

3-3-4-4, FIREBALL: 4

(three, three, four, four; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Day

2-4-1, FIREBALL: 6

(two, four, one; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

8-4-6, FIREBALL: 8

(eight, four, six; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

6-5-5, FIREBALL: 1

(six, five, five; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

Pick 4 Day

8-6-4-1

(eight, six, four, one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

Daily 4

2-0-9-4

(two, zero, nine, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

04-07-08-09-10-11-13-16-17-19-22

(four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-6-4

(five, nine, six, four)