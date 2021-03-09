The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Pick 3

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Fantasy 5

01-04-10-33-37

(one, four, ten, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

Triple Twist

06-16-25-26-37-42

(six, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.28 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Cash 3 Midday

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

Cash 4 Evening

8-3-2-2

(eight, three, two, two)

Cash 4 Midday

9-6-3-7

(nine, six, three, seven)

Natural State Jackpot

01-14-21-26-32

(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

Daily 3 Midday

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

Daily 4

5-3-1-8

(five, three, one, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:41.93

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 41.93)

Fantasy 5

05-10-15-28-33

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-04-07-17-25

(two, four, seven, seventeen, twenty-five)

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

6-8-5, WB: 2

(six, eight, five; WB: two)

Play4 Day

0-0-4-2, WB: 5

(zero, zero, four, two; WB: five)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

Play 3 Night

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

Play 4 Day

2-2-8-9

(two, two, eight, nine)

Play 4 Night

0-7-1-4

(zero, seven, one, four)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-5

(zero, five)

DC 2 Midday

1-7

(one, seven)

DC 3 Evening

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

DC 3 Midday

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

DC 4 Evening

2-1-0-7

(two, one, zero, seven)

DC 4 Midday

1-4-6-2

(one, four, six, two)

DC 5 Evening

1-3-9-0-1

(one, three, nine, zero, one)

DC 5 Midday

1-5-0-5-3

(one, five, zero, five, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

2-5, Fireball: 2

(two, five; Fireball: two)

Pick 2 Midday

0-8, Fireball: 7

(zero, eight; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-2, Fireball: 2

(eight, one, two; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-4-6, Fireball: 7

(eight, four, six; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-4-7-4, Fireball: 2

(four, four, seven, four; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-8-5, Fireball: 7

(four, eight, eight, five; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

2-8-0-0-7, Fireball: 2

(two, eight, zero, zero, seven; Fireball: two)

Pick 5 Midday

0-9-2-4-4, Fireball: 7

(zero, nine, two, four, four; Fireball: seven)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

7-3-6

(seven, three, six)

Cash 3 Midday

1-6-2

(one, six, two)

Cash 4 Evening

1-9-9-8

(one, nine, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

4-7-2-6

(four, seven, two, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-7-8-4-1

(six, seven, eight, four, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-8-5-8-8

(nine, eight, five, eight, eight)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

Pick 4 Day

3-0-0-4

(three, zero, zero, four)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

21-23-31-34-35

(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

08-13-14-17-20-22-24-33-34-37-38-40-42-47-48-51-64-73-78-79, BE: 40

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, sixty-four, seventy-three, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: forty)

Daily Three-Midday

7-8-8, SB: 2

(seven, eight, eight; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

4-1-1-1, SB: 2

(four, one, one, one; SB: two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-8

(seven, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-1-1

(four, one, one, one)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Daily Pick 3

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-3-2

(four, six, three, two)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

QS-2C-3H-10H-4S

(QS, 2C, 3H, 10H, 4S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KC-AD-KH-3H-4S

(KC, AD, KH, 3H, 4S)

Bonus Match 5

10-12-30-34-37, Bonus: 18

(ten, twelve, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Bonus: eighteen)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-4

(six, three, four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-4

(six, three, four)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-6-5

(nine, five, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-6-5

(nine, five, six, five)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

10-15-19-22-33

(ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Numbers Evening

6-2-9-0

(six, two, nine, zero)

Numbers Midday

2-6-5-9

(two, six, five, nine)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

5C-7C-8D-8H-3S

(5C, 7C, 8D, 8H, 3S)

Midday Daily 3

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

Midday Daily 4

8-8-0-7

(eight, eight, zero, seven)

Daily 3

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

Daily 4

1-0-6-3

(one, zero, six, three)

Fantasy 5

01-21-33-37-38

(one, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000

Keno

08-12-15-20-21-28-29-32-33-34-40-42-47-50-55-58-59-63-64-71-72-74

(eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

Northstar Cash

01-07-15-22-25

(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

Pick 4 Evening

7-4-1-1

(seven, four, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-1-3

(one, two, one, three)

Show Me Cash

05-17-19-22-39

(five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

18-19-23-27, Bonus: 11

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Bonus: eleven)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 14, Year: 61

(Month: eight; Day: fourteen; Year: sixty-one)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

6-2-0, Fireball: 9

(six, two, zero; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

3-1-5-2, Fireball: 9

(three, one, five, two; Fireball: nine)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-1-9

(zero, one, nine)

Pick 4 Day

8-6-2-0

(eight, six, two, zero)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

Win 4 Midday

8-0-3-6

(eight, zero, three, six)

Pick 10

02-04-05-11-12-17-29-30-42-44-45-48-52-54-56-57-59-65-72-75

(two, four, five, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-five)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

7-7-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Pick 4 Day

4-7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-2

(three, five, two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

Pick 4 Evening

0-3-6-8

(zero, three, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-9-3

(six, nine, nine, three)

Pick 5 Evening

0-9-6-7-8

(zero, nine, six, seven, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-7-5-4

(seven, six, seven, five, four)

Rolling Cash 5

11-16-19-32-34

(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-08-12-13-20-21-25-32

(one, eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $36,000

Pick 4 1PM

1-3-0-7

(one, three, zero, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

8-1-1-6

(eight, one, one, six)

Pick 4 7PM

9-6-8-7

(nine, six, eight, seven)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

09-22-27-38-42

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-08-17-21-42-44

(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $950,000

Pick 2 Day

3-9, Wild: 9

(three, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

1-9, Wild: 8

(one, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

9-6-4, Wild: 9

(nine, six, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-4, Wild: 8

(three, six, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-1-0, Wild: 9

(three, nine, one, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-3-2-4, Wild: 8

(zero, three, two, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

6-5-3-0-1, Wild: 9

(six, five, three, zero, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

3-2-5-8-2, Wild: 8

(three, two, five, eight, two; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

01-10-11-12-29

(one, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-8-2-7

(seven, eight, two, seven)

Numbers Midday

7-9-2-9

(seven, nine, two, nine)

Wild Money

14-18-24-29-33, Extra: 16

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Extra: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $171,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

04-21-30-34-38, Power-Up: 3

(four, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-1-6

(nine, four, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-8-9

(three, one, eight, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-5-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, five, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, one, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Morning

9-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(nine, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 25

(six, nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

6-5-0-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, five, zero, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Morning

3-9-8-5, Lucky Sum: 25

(three, nine, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-04-07-09-11-12-13-14-16-18-22-24

(two, four, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-05-06-08-14-15-16-17-18-19-22

(one, two, five, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

03-05-07-08-11-13-15-16-17-19-21-24

(three, five, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

9-4-9-8, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, four, nine, eight; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

1-6-0-2, FIREBALL: 9

(one, six, zero, two; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Morning

4-2-2-4, FIREBALL: 3

(four, two, two, four; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-9, FIREBALL: 1

(six, six, nine; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-1, FIREBALL: 1

(three, zero, one; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Morning

2-4-5, FIREBALL: 8

(two, four, five; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

Pick 4 Day

8-9-2-3

(eight, nine, two, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

06-09-10-19-20-25

(six, nine, ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Daily 3

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Daily 4

0-0-2-5

(zero, zero, two, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-07-08-10-11-12-14-17-19-22

(two, three, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-0-2

(seven, eight, zero, two)