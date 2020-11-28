Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Fantasy 5

04-31-35-36-41

(four, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Triple Twist

20-23-24-28-39-40

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.16 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

5-6-7

(five, six, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

1-6-2-7

(one, six, two, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

6-4-4-3

(six, four, four, three)

Natural State Jackpot

16-25-28-29-33

(sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

Daily 3 Midday

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

Daily 4

1-0-8-1

(one, zero, eight, one)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.65

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.65)

Fantasy 5

02-06-16-18-31

(two, six, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one)

COLORADO

Cash 5

07-12-21-30-32

(seven, twelve, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-8

(nine, eight, eight)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

Play4 Day

7-2-3-2

(seven, two, three, two)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

18-20-26-30-32-35

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $134,000

Play 3 Day

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

Play 3 Night

9-8-4

(nine, eight, four)

Play 4 Day

9-8-6-9

(nine, eight, six, nine)

Play 4 Night

4-9-9-0

(four, nine, nine, zero)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

3-6

(three, six)

DC 2 Midday

8-4

(eight, four)

DC 3 Evening

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

DC 3 Midday

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

DC 4 Evening

5-6-3-6

(five, six, three, six)

DC 4 Midday

8-7-7-0

(eight, seven, seven, zero)

DC 5 Evening

5-1-1-0-9

(five, one, one, zero, nine)

DC 5 Midday

9-8-3-3-7

(nine, eight, three, three, seven)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

6-3

(six, three)

Pick 2 Midday

6-7

(six, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-4-6-5

(four, four, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-7-0

(two, six, seven, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

7-9-9-3-9

(seven, nine, nine, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

5-8-9-3-4

(five, eight, nine, three, four)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

Cash 3 Midday

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Cash 4 Evening

6-3-6-1

(six, three, six, one)

Cash 4 Midday

1-2-6-4

(one, two, six, four)

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-0-5-0-6

(two, zero, five, zero, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-7-4-2-8

(two, seven, four, two, eight)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-06-18-38-39

(one, six, eighteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-04-06-07-10-12-13-14-21-26-30-33-46-47-53-54-56-63-67-68, BE: 67

(two, four, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; BE: sixty-seven)

Daily Three-Midday

2-5-3, SB: 9

(two, five, three; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Midday

0-3-7-6, SB: 9

(zero, three, seven, six; SB: nine)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-7-6

(zero, three, seven, six)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

Daily Pick 3

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-8-5

(eight, four, eight, five)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

AD-7D-4H-3S-4S

(AD, 7D, 4H, 3S, 4S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KH-2C-3C-6C-8D

(KH, 2C, 3C, 6C, 8D)

Bonus Match 5

09-19-27-31-39, Bonus: 34

(nine, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty-four)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-9-0

(four, one, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-9-7

(nine, four, nine, seven)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

09-18-21-28-32

(nine, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Numbers Evening

5-3-7-0

(five, three, seven, zero)

Numbers Midday

6-4-0-2

(six, four, zero, two)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KC-KD-7C-5S-10S

(KC, KD, 7C, 5S, 10S)

Midday Daily 3

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

Midday Daily 4

9-3-7-8

(nine, three, seven, eight)

Daily 3

9-2-7

(nine, two, seven)

Daily 4

3-3-4-2

(three, three, four, two)

Fantasy 5

11-26-27-28-29

(eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $187,000

Keno

02-03-09-10-12-16-19-20-24-25-33-36-41-48-49-57-60-66-68-75-79-80

(two, three, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-0-2

(eight, zero, two)

Gopher 5

02-05-27-32-36

(two, five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Northstar Cash

03-05-07-21-31

(three, five, seven, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

Pick 4 Evening

9-8-5-2

(nine, eight, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-8-6

(two, nine, eight, six)

Show Me Cash

01-08-30-34-37

(one, eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

04-13-20-28, Bonus: 4

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Bonus: four)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

2-8-5, Fireball: 7

(two, eight, five; Fireball: seven)

Midday Pick 4

9-3-6-5, Fireball: 7

(nine, three, six, five; Fireball: seven)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

Pick 4 Day

6-4-5-9

(six, four, five, nine)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

Win 4 Midday

3-9-0-4

(three, nine, zero, four)

Pick 10

09-12-13-17-18-23-24-25-27-28-40-42-50-53-55-57-61-63-68-69

(nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, forty-two, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-2-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, two, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Pick 4 Day

2-0-3-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, zero, three, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-6-9

(two, two, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-5-8

(five, six, five, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

3-3-4-6-7

(three, three, four, six, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-7-9-0

(three, five, seven, nine, zero)

Rolling Cash 5

01-10-27-33-39

(one, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

21-25-29-32-36

(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Pick 3

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-12-16-19-21-28-29

(one, six, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $36,000

Pick 4 1PM

2-6-4-0

(two, six, four, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

0-4-4-1

(zero, four, four, one)

Pick 4 7PM

6-3-1-7

(six, three, one, seven)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

05-14-27-42-43

(five, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-19-22-34-36-45

(two, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $880,000

Pick 2 Day

9-5, Wild: 7

(nine, five; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

2-1, Wild: 4

(two, one; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

1-0-7, Wild: 7

(one, zero, seven; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

0-6-7, Wild: 4

(zero, six, seven; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

6-9-3-5, Wild: 7

(six, nine, three, five; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

5-5-0-2, Wild: 4

(five, five, zero, two; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

7-5-0-3-0, Wild: 7

(seven, five, zero, three, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

3-6-7-7-0, Wild: 4

(three, six, seven, seven, zero; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

07-09-16-28-29

(seven, nine, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

8-7-3-0

(eight, seven, three, zero)

Numbers Midday

0-3-1-5

(zero, three, one, five)

Wild Money

01-24-32-34-38, Extra: 16

(one, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Extra: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-17-18-22-24, Power-Up: 3

(two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-0-3-7

(two, zero, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-4-9

(two, seven, four, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-7-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

1-7-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, seven, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Morning

0-6-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, six, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

3-3-6-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, three, six, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Midday

0-5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Morning

8-0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(eight, zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-05-08-09-11-12-14-15-16-17-18-21

(three, five, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-06-07-09-13-15-17-18-21-24

(one, two, three, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-07-08-09-11-13-14-18-20-21-22-24

(one, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

0-5-7-0, FIREBALL: 5

(zero, five, seven, zero; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Evening

6-6-2-7, FIREBALL: 5

(six, six, two, seven; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Morning

9-6-4-2, FIREBALL: 6

(nine, six, four, two; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Day

7-6-1, FIREBALL: 7

(seven, six, one; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

9-7-2, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, seven, two; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Morning

2-7-8, FIREBALL:

(two, seven, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Day

8-2-0-9

(eight, two, zero, nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

06-09-10-13-14-18

(six, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen)

Daily 3

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

Daily 4

2-0-8-4

(two, zero, eight, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-06-07-08-09-11-14-15-19-20

(two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-7-1

(six, zero, seven, one)