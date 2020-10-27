Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
08-15-16-18-30
(eight, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
01-04-19-31-32-34
(one, four, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
5-5-6
(five, five, six)
5-7-4-9
(five, seven, four, nine)
4-3-7-3
(four, three, seven, three)
04-13-20-29-34
(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
0-0-9
(zero, zero, nine)
5-5-5
(five, five, five)
0-8-7-0
(zero, eight, seven, zero)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.01
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.01)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
05-18-26-29-31
(five, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
03-05-18-24-25
(three, five, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
3-5-9
(three, five, nine)
7-3-8-2
(seven, three, eight, two)
05-12-14-15-22-23
(five, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
7-0-5
(seven, zero, five)
4-1-6
(four, one, six)
6-9-5-3
(six, nine, five, three)
7-5-6-2
(seven, five, six, two)
9-6
(nine, six)
2-4
(two, four)
5-5-4
(five, five, four)
4-9-9
(four, nine, nine)
3-1-6-8
(three, one, six, eight)
4-5-7-3
(four, five, seven, three)
8-5-6-6-2
(eight, five, six, six, two)
0-2-2-0-4
(zero, two, two, zero, four)
4-1
(four, one)
3-3
(three, three)
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
6-1-1-2
(six, one, one, two)
2-0-0-8
(two, zero, zero, eight)
4-9-1-1-9
(four, nine, one, one, nine)
2-7-2-0-7
(two, seven, two, zero, seven)
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
6-9-9-1
(six, nine, nine, one)
2-8-9-7
(two, eight, nine, seven)
5-4-1-1-0
(five, four, one, one, zero)
5-8-5-6-4
(five, eight, five, six, four)
4-7-4
(four, seven, four)
5-8-0
(five, eight, zero)
10-12-23-24-25-42, Extra Shot: 8
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-two; Extra Shot: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
11-17-21-23-34
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-15-16-29-39
(three, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-09-14-15-18-20-21-27-28-32-34-38-44-47-53-57-67-73-74-80, BE: 38
(six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four, eighty; BE: thirty-eight)
3-8-9, SB: 8
(three, eight, nine; SB: eight)
8-2-3-0, SB: 8
(eight, two, three, zero; SB: eight)
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
8-2-3-0
(eight, two, three, zero)
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
07-15-21-22-29, Cash Ball: 4
(seven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
6C-7C-10C-4H-10H
(6C, 7C, 10C, 4H, 10H)
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
9-3-9-2
(nine, three, nine, two)
9-9-1-7
(nine, nine, one, seven)
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
7-5-3-8
(seven, five, three, eight)
AC-3C-5D-10D-9H
(AC, 3C, 5D, 10D, 9H)
4C-6D-10D-10H-9S
(4C, 6D, 10D, 10H, 9S)
04-09-16-31-34, Bonus: 15
(four, nine, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four; Bonus: fifteen)
3-4-9
(three, four, nine)
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
6-0-0-5
(six, zero, zero, five)
9-4-9-5
(nine, four, nine, five)
05-09-13-27-33
(five, nine, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
3-4-3-6
(three, four, three, six)
3-3-2-3
(three, three, two, three)
JS-KS-7C-5D-10H
(JS, KS, 7C, 5D, 10H)
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
3-7-7-0
(three, seven, seven, zero)
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
1-4-2-7
(one, four, two, seven)
10-17-21-34-38
(ten, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-02-04-06-08-09-12-18-19-33-37-44-45-47-50-52-56-62-72-73-75-80
(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five, eighty)
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
05-09-20-27-31
(five, nine, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $660,000
04-11-21-28-30
(four, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
8-1-8-5
(eight, one, eight, five)
9-8-6-3
(nine, eight, six, three)
06-07-15-18-39
(six, seven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000
08-13-25-28, Bonus: 13
(eight, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)
Month: 11, Day: 7, Year: 88
(Month: eleven; Day: seven; Year: eighty-eight)
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
07-17-20-26-37
(seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
2-3-4, Fireball: 6
(two, three, four; Fireball: six)
1-2-6-4, Fireball: 6
(one, two, six, four; Fireball: six)
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
9-8-1-0
(nine, eight, one, zero)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
0-2-9-4
(zero, two, nine, four)
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
1-7-7-3
(one, seven, seven, three)
01-04-06-10-14-20-24-31-33-37-40-42-46-51-53-57-62-66-74-80
(one, four, six, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-four, eighty)
9-5-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
01-06-08-22-40-45, Kicker: 8-4-6-8-3-3
(one, six, eight, twenty-two, forty, forty-five; Kicker: eight, four, six, eight, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
5-5-0
(five, five, zero)
5-9-3-9
(five, nine, three, nine)
5-2-0-4
(five, two, zero, four)
3-5-3-0-1
(three, five, three, zero, one)
6-7-8-3-8
(six, seven, eight, three, eight)
16-17-29-32-38
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
03-14-22-26-28
(three, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
01-06-10-15-20-23-26-31
(one, six, ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
06-15-27-39-44-45
(six, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million
2-9-9-8
(two, nine, nine, eight)
9-9-1-4
(nine, nine, one, four)
5-8-1-8
(five, eight, one, eight)
16-19-64-68
(sixteen, nineteen, sixty-four, sixty-eight)
03-08-22-30-34
(three, eight, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
09-30-36-38-44-47
(nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
8-5, Wild: 6
(eight, five; Wild: six)
4-0, Wild: 7
(four, zero; Wild: seven)
8-4-0, Wild: 6
(eight, four, zero; Wild: six)
9-7-4, Wild: 7
(nine, seven, four; Wild: seven)
5-2-3-3, Wild: 6
(five, two, three, three; Wild: six)
1-9-7-5, Wild: 7
(one, nine, seven, five; Wild: seven)
8-7-8-0-2, Wild: 6
(eight, seven, eight, zero, two; Wild: six)
6-5-7-9-0, Wild: 7
(six, five, seven, nine, zero; Wild: seven)
05-09-10-25-28
(five, nine, ten, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $44,000
2-8-1-6
(two, eight, one, six)
6-8-1-3
(six, eight, one, three)
08-10-19-31-38, Extra: 29
(eight, ten, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Extra: twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
06-20-22-25-36, Power-Up: 2
(six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
4-4-5
(four, four, five)
5-1-3-3
(five, one, three, three)
7-7-9-3
(seven, seven, nine, three)
9-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-1-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(four, one, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-5-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, five, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-6-0-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, six, zero, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
7-9-6-6, Lucky Sum: 28
(seven, nine, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
2-0-8-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, zero, eight, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
02-03-07-08-09-10-11-13-18-20-22-24
(two, three, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
04-05-06-08-09-11-12-15-18-19-20-21
(four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
03-04-05-06-07-08-10-13-16-17-22-23
(three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
7-5-8-7, FIREBALL: 4
(seven, five, eight, seven; FIREBALL: four)
1-4-6-8, FIREBALL: 4
(one, four, six, eight; FIREBALL: four)
1-2-0-8, FIREBALL: 1
(one, two, zero, eight; FIREBALL: one)
6-6-2, FIREBALL: 9
(six, six, two; FIREBALL: nine)
2-3-1, FIREBALL: 8
(two, three, one; FIREBALL: eight)
8-5-4, FIREBALL: 7
(eight, five, four; FIREBALL: seven)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
9-4-7-8
(nine, four, seven, eight)
03-06-09-11-13-18
(three, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, eighteen)
7-3-7
(seven, three, seven)
3-5-1-3
(three, five, one, three)
01-02-03-05-09-10-15-16-18-21-22
(one, two, three, five, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
02-06-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-21-22
(two, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
1-7-0
(one, seven, zero)
0-1-5-0
(zero, one, five, zero)
12-18-21-23-26-27, Doubler: N
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Doubler: N)
01-02-12-28-29
(one, two, twelve, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
9-4-3-1
(nine, four, three, one)