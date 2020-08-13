Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

Fantasy 5

07-12-16-22-23

(seven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $88,000

The Pick

04-21-23-24-28-34

(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Triple Twist

03-04-13-35-38-40

(three, four, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

Cash 4 Evening

6-1-2-6

(six, one, two, six)

Cash 4 Midday

4-0-6-4

(four, zero, six, four)

Natural State Jackpot

07-20-31-37-39

(seven, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

Daily 3 Midday

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Daily 4

0-1-7-0

(zero, one, seven, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.56

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.56)

Estimated jackpot: $383,000

Fantasy 5

09-12-14-21-36

(nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

SuperLotto Plus

03-11-25-44-47, Mega Ball: 1

(three, eleven, twenty-five, forty-four, forty-seven; Mega Ball: one)

COLORADO

Cash 5

05-18-22-29-30

(five, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

02-12-19-23-26-28

(two, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million

Lotto Plus

14-21-24-30-32-34

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Evening

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

03-07-19-22-29

(three, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Play3 Day

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

Play3 Night

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

Play4 Day

7-1-3-4

(seven, one, three, four)

Play4 Night

3-2-5-2

(three, two, five, two)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-10-13-17-21-30

(one, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $88,000

Play 3 Day

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

Play 3 Night

1-0-0

(one, zero, zero)

Play 4 Day

2-9-8-1

(two, nine, eight, one)

Play 4 Night

0-7-9-9

(zero, seven, nine, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

8-4

(eight, four)

DC 2 Midday

5-5

(five, five)

DC 3 Evening

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

DC 3 Midday

6-2-9

(six, two, nine)

DC 4 Evening

9-2-6-0

(nine, two, six, zero)

DC 4 Midday

3-1-0-7

(three, one, zero, seven)

DC 5 Evening

1-9-9-0-2

(one, nine, nine, zero, two)

DC 5 Midday

9-8-0-7-3

(nine, eight, zero, seven, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

3-0

(three, zero)

Pick 2 Midday

7-2

(seven, two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-4

(five, seven, four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-6-5-6

(seven, six, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-5-4

(four, one, five, four)

Pick 5 Evening

6-6-8-5-5

(six, six, eight, five, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-7-6-0

(zero, one, seven, six, zero)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

2-0-7

(two, zero, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

4-6-5-6

(four, six, five, six)

Cash 4 Midday

0-3-6-0

(zero, three, six, zero)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-2-3-5-3

(one, two, three, five, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-2-6-5-1

(nine, two, six, five, one)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

07-20-25-27-32

(seven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Pick 3 Day

9-5-9

(nine, five, nine)

Pick 3 Night

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

Weekly Grand

06-11-14-18-22

(six, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

14-22-30-31-40

(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Lucky Day Lotto

15-19-26-31-41

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

03-04-09-11-14-16-20-29-30-35-38-40-41-43-44-60-68-69-72-78, BE: 41

(three, four, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-eight; BE: forty-one)

Daily Three-Midday

4-2-8, SB: 2

(four, two, eight; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

8-1-5-3, SB: 2

(eight, one, five, three; SB: two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

8-1-5-3

(eight, one, five, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Daily Pick 3

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

Super Kansas Cash

06-07-08-12-27, Cash Ball: 17

(six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Evening

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Pick 4 Evening

7-9-3-3

(seven, nine, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-3-4

(zero, three, three, four)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

04-10-15-28-29

(four, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

MAINE

WPT

QC-AH-4D-3H-8S

(QC, AH, 4D, 3H, 8S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JC-AC-QS-2H-3H

(JC, AC, QS, 2H, 3H)

Bonus Match 5

06-11-13-15-19, Bonus: 4

(six, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen; Bonus: four)

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

Pick 4 Evening

6-1-0-2

(six, one, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-7-7

(three, four, seven, seven)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

3-6-2-6

(three, six, two, six)

Numbers Midday

9-2-1-5

(nine, two, one, five)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

12-13-22-34-43-47

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $14 million

Poker Lotto

QH-2C-6D-4H-3S

(QH, 2C, 6D, 4H, 3S)

Midday Daily 3

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

Midday Daily 4

6-1-6-6

(six, one, six, six)

Daily 3

5-3-5

(five, three, five)

Daily 4

8-5-2-9

(eight, five, two, nine)

Fantasy 5

11-13-18-24-27

(eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

17-18-23-24-25-29-32-35-42-45-46-51-55-59-61-65-66-67-73-75-76-79

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

Gopher 5

17-27-32-33-34

(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Northstar Cash

11-15-18-26-27

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

14-20-23-32-36-44

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

6-5-9-6

(six, five, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-2-6

(eight, seven, two, six)

Show Me Cash

11-14-24-27-37

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-12-15-24, Bonus: 11

(one, twelve, fifteen, twenty-four; Bonus: eleven)

Montana Cash

15-19-25-28-39

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 2, Day: 20, Year: 33

(Month: two; Day: twenty; Year: thirty-three)

Pick 3

9-3-9

(nine, three, nine)

Pick 5

03-22-25-28-29

(three, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

9-9-9, Fireball: 9

(nine, nine, nine; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

6-8-1-8, Fireball: 9

(six, eight, one, eight; Fireball: nine)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Day

0-7-7-2

(zero, seven, seven, two)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-1-3

(three, one, three)

Win 4 Midday

9-9-5-8

(nine, nine, five, eight)

Numbers Evening

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

Win 4 Evening

2-3-8-4

(two, three, eight, four)

Pick 10

04-22-25-27-30-32-35-39-41-43-45-47-49-54-57-59-60-65-76-78

(four, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, three, four, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

02-14-23-24-37-40, Kicker: 4-3-4-2-4-0

(two, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: four, three, four, two, four, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-6

(four, zero, six)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

1-6-8-7

(one, six, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-1-2

(eight, five, one, two)

Pick 5 Evening

0-6-1-8-4

(zero, six, one, eight, four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-0-1-2-8

(seven, zero, one, two, eight)

Rolling Cash 5

05-06-29-35-37

(five, six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-12-25-30-33

(two, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three)

Pick 3

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-09-13-FREE-20-22-26-32

(one, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $36,000

Megabucks

01-09-27-33-36-44

(one, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million

Pick 4 1PM

9-8-8-2

(nine, eight, eight, two)

Pick 4 4PM

7-7-2-5

(seven, seven, two, five)

Pick 4 7PM

9-4-7-1

(nine, four, seven, one)

Win for Life

06-12-36-49

(six, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

05-09-18-27-35

(five, nine, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-16-29-39-44-47

(one, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

Pick 2 Day

7-7, Wild: 5

(seven, seven; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

5-2, Wild:

(five, two; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-3, Wild: 5

(one, eight, three; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-8, Wild:

(five, four, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

5-6-3-7, Wild: 5

(five, six, three, seven; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-1-6, Wild:

(six, zero, one, six; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

9-0-5-6-5, Wild: 5

(nine, zero, five, six, five; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

7-9-3-6-5, Wild:

(seven, nine, three, six, five; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

04-13-26-27-28

(four, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-6-8-4

(nine, six, eight, four)

Numbers Midday

5-7-5-4

(five, seven, five, four)

Wild Money

03-17-25-31-32, Extra: 24

(three, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two; Extra: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

06-13-21-27-28, Power-Up: 3

(six, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

Pick 4 Evening

7-5-0-8

(seven, five, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-1-1

(zero, zero, one, one)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

02-03-07-08-29

(two, three, seven, eight, twenty-nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-2-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, two, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

8-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 3 Morning

5-2-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, two, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

3-0-8-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, zero, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Midday

8-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(eight, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Cash 4 Morning

8-9-8-1, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, nine, eight, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

06-07-08-09-13-14-15-17-20-21-23-24

(six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-11-12-13-15-16-19-21-22-23

(one, two, four, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-06-08-10-11-13-14-18-21-24

(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

5-9-8-2, FIREBALL: 2

(five, nine, eight, two; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

4-5-3-3, FIREBALL: 3

(four, five, three, three; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

8-8-1-3, FIREBALL: 3

(eight, eight, one, three; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

7-2-4, FIREBALL: 8

(seven, two, four; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

9-0-1, FIREBALL: 5

(nine, zero, one; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Morning

9-8-7, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, eight, seven; FIREBALL: three)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-03-07-23-28

(two, three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

9-2-8

(nine, two, eight)

Pick 4 Day

8-8-4-2

(eight, eight, four, two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

Daily 4

0-3-4-3

(zero, three, four, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-07-08-10-12-13-14-17-18-21-22

(two, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-05-06-08-11-12-13-15-17-18-20

(one, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-8-8

(seven, five, eight, eight)

SuperCash

16-19-23-25-32-35, Doubler: Y

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)

Daily Pick 3

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Daily Pick 4

0-0-1-6

(zero, zero, one, six)