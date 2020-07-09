Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
4-0-3
(four, zero, three)
16-23-28-31-39
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $128,000
08-11-16-17-24-37
(eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million
07-10-11-14-16-29
(seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $235,000
5-9-0
(five, nine, zero)
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
8-9-3-2
(eight, nine, three, two)
3-9-4-9
(three, nine, four, nine)
01-09-10-32-33
(one, nine, ten, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
9-9-3
(nine, nine, three)
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
1-1-1-7
(one, one, one, seven)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:45.32
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 45.32)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
11-13-24-27-32
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $177,000
02-25-36-42-47, Mega Ball: 6
(two, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven; Mega Ball: six)
13-18-25-29-31
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
03-12-16-23-27-30
(three, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
08-09-22-24-32-36
(eight, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six)
8-0-2
(eight, zero, two)
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
09-11-20-22-24
(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)
9-4-2
(nine, four, two)
7-6-7-0
(seven, six, seven, zero)
5-5-7-3
(five, five, seven, three)
11-16-26-27-31-32
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
0-7-8-7
(zero, seven, eight, seven)
6-1-5-4
(six, one, five, four)
6-3
(six, three)
6-9
(six, nine)
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
2-2-0-0
(two, two, zero, zero)
7-2-3-6
(seven, two, three, six)
0-4-3-4-5
(zero, four, three, four, five)
3-4-1-2-5
(three, four, one, two, five)
0-2
(zero, two)
7-0
(seven, zero)
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
8-0-5-3
(eight, zero, five, three)
8-6-2-0
(eight, six, two, zero)
9-3-6-1-0
(nine, three, six, one, zero)
5-5-9-5-7
(five, five, nine, five, seven)
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
8-1-3
(eight, one, three)
5-1-3-3
(five, one, three, three)
2-7-4-9
(two, seven, four, nine)
3-9-3-3-6
(three, nine, three, three, six)
8-2-6-5-6
(eight, two, six, five, six)
01-08-19-22-26
(one, eight, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
1-2-6
(one, two, six)
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
04-08-16-27-30
(four, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty)
04-05-10-20-31
(four, five, ten, twenty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
14-19-23-41-45
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
03-07-11-16-23-24-26-28-37-43-44-48-58-59-60-65-66-69-74-76, BE: 59
(three, seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: fifty-nine)
2-9-0, SB: 8
(two, nine, zero; SB: eight)
6-8-1-5, SB: 8
(six, eight, one, five; SB: eight)
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
6-8-1-5
(six, eight, one, five)
7-6-0
(seven, six, zero)
3-8-8
(three, eight, eight)
08-11-18-20-26, Cash Ball: 18
(eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six; Cash Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $240,000
AS-2D-3D-5S-8S
(AS, 2D, 3D, 5S, 8S)
01-04-27-35, Cash Ball: 23
(one, four, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
6-2-7
(six, two, seven)
4-3-3-2
(four, three, three, two)
4-6-7-0
(four, six, seven, zero)
05-08-11-16-24
(five, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
03-10-18-22-25-29
(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
8C-6D-8D-9D-10D
(8C, 6D, 8D, 9D, 10D)
JC-AS-5C-7C-4S
(JC, AS, 5C, 7C, 4S)
07-09-12-17-26, Bonus: 29
(seven, nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: twenty-nine)
0-0-5
(zero, zero, five)
8-6-9
(eight, six, nine)
0-0-6-7
(zero, zero, six, seven)
5-1-1-6
(five, one, one, six)
05-12-26-32-35
(five, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five)
16-29-30-34-36-37
(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
1-6-1-4
(one, six, one, four)
5-8-7-5
(five, eight, seven, five)
12-15-17-34-36-39
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $9.8 million
JD-QH-9H-6S-8S
(JD, QH, 9H, 6S, 8S)
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
2-0-2-5
(two, zero, two, five)
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
3-1-1-9
(three, one, one, nine)
06-16-23-27-36
(six, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-07-14-18-22-23-25-33-36-41-43-46-51-52-56-61-62-64-71-72-77-79
(one, seven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
02-03-15-21-31
(two, three, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
13-19-27-28-30
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
17-28-29-30-34-41
(seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
8-1-9-7
(eight, one, nine, seven)
6-3-2-8
(six, three, two, eight)
05-07-08-13-29
(five, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
01-11-26-28, Bonus: 14
(one, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Bonus: fourteen)
06-19-28-31-42
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
Month: 11, Day: 17, Year: 57
(Month: eleven; Day: seventeen; Year: fifty-seven)
4-5-3
(four, five, three)
02-26-28-29-36
(two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
02-08-09-20-23, Xtra: 4
(two, eight, nine, twenty, twenty-three; Xtra: four)
8-0-5, Fireball:
(eight, zero, five; Fireball: zero)
8-8-1-0, Fireball:
(eight, eight, one, zero; Fireball: zero)
7-9-6
(seven, nine, six)
2-1-7-0
(two, one, seven, zero)
1-6-1
(one, six, one)
5-8-4-4
(five, eight, four, four)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
2-3-9-8
(two, three, nine, eight)
02-04-05-07-08-11-13-15-17-18-32-33-41-53-55-61-62-66-74-78
(two, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
8-7-5-5, Lucky Sum: 25
(eight, seven, five, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
04-06-36-38-44-47, Kicker: -6-8-4-5-4
(four, six, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven; Kicker: zero, six, eight, four, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
4-5-9
(four, five, nine)
3-0-3-3
(three, zero, three, three)
1-0-1-5
(one, zero, one, five)
2-8-6-5-5
(two, eight, six, five, five)
5-9-7-1-9
(five, nine, seven, one, nine)
07-11-14-23-27
(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
04-05-16-19-36
(four, five, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-six)
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
03-05-09-16-FREE-20-24-28-31
(three, five, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
27-32-36-37-38-45
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
2-4-3-5
(two, four, three, five)
0-5-4-1
(zero, five, four, one)
5-7-4-8
(five, seven, four, eight)
14-25-33-71
(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, seventy-one)
06-13-27-31-37
(six, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
06-14-32-34-37-40
(six, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
2-0, Wild: 5
(two, zero; Wild: five)
5-3, Wild: 3
(five, three; Wild: three)
1-8-3, Wild: 5
(one, eight, three; Wild: five)
9-6-6, Wild: 3
(nine, six, six; Wild: three)
3-1-7-9, Wild: 5
(three, one, seven, nine; Wild: five)
9-0-3-2, Wild: 3
(nine, zero, three, two; Wild: three)
9-2-2-3-2, Wild: 5
(nine, two, two, three, two; Wild: five)
2-2-7-7-8, Wild: 3
(two, two, seven, seven, eight; Wild: three)
04-06-13-21-22
(four, six, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
2-5-1-2
(two, five, one, two)
7-0-7-3
(seven, zero, seven, three)
02-05-14-19-35, Power-Up: 3
(two, five, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-five; Power, Up: three)
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
0-1-7
(zero, one, seven)
2-6-0-8
(two, six, zero, eight)
8-4-8-1
(eight, four, eight, one)
8-3-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-5-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, five, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
7-9-2-8, Lucky Sum: 26
(seven, nine, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
9-7-7-8, Lucky Sum: 31
(nine, seven, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)
9-0-5-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, zero, five, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
07-16-21-22-27, Bonus: 1
(seven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Bonus: one)
01-05-07-08-09-10-12-17-18-19-21-23
(one, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-04-07-10-11-12-13-15-17-19-23-24
(one, four, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-05-07-08-10-12-13-14-15-16-18
(three, four, five, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)
8-2-9-0, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, two, nine, zero; FIREBALL: three)
3-5-6-4, FIREBALL: 2
(three, five, six, four; FIREBALL: two)
9-9-5-1, FIREBALL: 8
(nine, nine, five, one; FIREBALL: eight)
7-8-7, FIREBALL:
(seven, eight, seven; FIREBALL: zero)
1-9-1, FIREBALL:
(one, nine, one; FIREBALL: zero)
7-8-9, FIREBALL: 5
(seven, eight, nine; FIREBALL: five)
09-11-14-30-32
(nine, eleven, fourteen, thirty, thirty-two)
0-5-7
(zero, five, seven)
8-4-0-4
(eight, four, zero, four)
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
6-4-4-7
(six, four, four, seven)
02-03-04-06-12-13-14-16-17-19-22
(two, three, four, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)
01-02-03-07-08-11-12-16-17-18-21
(one, two, three, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
9-4-7
(nine, four, seven)
7-5-4-5
(seven, five, four, five)
04-08-13-24-42-49
(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
12-17-18-19-21-23, Doubler: N
(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three; Doubler: N)
08-13-17-24-27
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
7-0-3-8
(seven, zero, three, eight)