Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

Fantasy 5

05-10-17-29-37

(five, ten, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

Triple Twist

01-05-13-15-17-23

(one, five, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.63 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

Cash 3 Midday

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

Cash 4 Evening

8-6-1-9

(eight, six, one, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

1-6-6-3

(one, six, six, three)

Natural State Jackpot

04-15-20-33-35

(four, fifteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

Daily 4

0-4-9-9

(zero, four, nine, nine)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.23

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.23)

Estimated jackpot: $199,000

Fantasy 5

05-11-21-27-28

(five, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $323,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

25-26-28-30-32

(twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

9-8-2

(nine, eight, two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

06-07-12-18-23

(six, seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three)

Lotto

07-10-12-28-29-43

(seven, ten, twelve, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three)

Lucky Links Day

03-05-06-11-14-15-16-18

(three, five, six, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)

Lucky Links Night

05-08-10-12-14-16-20-22

(five, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

Play3 Night

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

Play4 Day

0-1-3-4

(zero, one, three, four)

Play4 Night

4-1-2-7

(four, one, two, seven)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

11-15-16-17-22-27

(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $102,000

Play 3 Day

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

Play 3 Night

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

Play 4 Day

2-3-0-3

(two, three, zero, three)

Play 4 Night

8-3-4-4

(eight, three, four, four)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

7-5

(seven, five)

DC 2 Midday

0-3

(zero, three)

DC 3 Evening

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

DC 3 Midday

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

DC 4 Evening

1-4-4-3

(one, four, four, three)

DC 4 Midday

7-8-9-3

(seven, eight, nine, three)

DC 5 Evening

6-6-6-0-2

(six, six, six, zero, two)

DC 5 Midday

1-5-3-4-3

(one, five, three, four, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

6-7

(six, seven)

Pick 2 Midday

0-3

(zero, three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-9-0

(four, one, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-4-6-5

(seven, four, six, five)

Pick 5 Evening

3-7-3-7-6

(three, seven, three, seven, six)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-0-7-6

(two, one, zero, seven, six)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-7

(six, seven, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

9-6-1

(nine, six, one)

Cash 4 Evening

4-9-9-0

(four, nine, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

9-6-6-6

(nine, six, six, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-7-9-3-0

(nine, seven, nine, three, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-1-0-1-4

(five, one, zero, one, four)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

Pick 3 Night

8-8-2

(eight, eight, two)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-10-18-32-39

(one, ten, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Lucky Day Lotto

05-09-12-13-23

(five, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

05-10-15-17-35

(five, ten, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-five)

Quick Draw Midday

05-06-12-17-22-28-29-30-34-39-40-42-43-57-61-62-65-70-72-78, BE: 70

(five, six, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight; BE: seventy)

Daily Three-Midday

7-9-0, SB:

(seven, nine, zero; SB: zero)

Daily Three-Evening

9-4-8, SB: 4

(nine, four, eight; SB: four)

Daily Four-Midday

4-6-9-5, SB:

(four, six, nine, five; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Evening

3-7-9-5, SB: 4

(three, seven, nine, five; SB: four)

Quick Draw Evening

01-03-04-08-11-13-17-31-34-37-45-47-48-49-50-65-68-69-70-74, BE: 34

(one, three, four, eight, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four; BE: thirty-four)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-0

(seven, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-9-5

(four, six, nine, five)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

Daily Pick 3

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

JC-AS-2C-10D-2H

(JC, AS, 2C, 10D, 2H)

Cash Ball

08-09-32-34, Cash Ball: 23

(eight, nine, thirty-two, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-0-4-7

(seven, zero, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-4-7

(seven, seven, four, seven)

Quick Bucks

07-11-14-30, Bonus: 3

(seven, eleven, fourteen, thirty; Bonus: three)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

Pick 4

7-4-5-8

(seven, four, five, eight)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AH-8D-4S-7S-8S

(AH, 8D, 4S, 7S, 8S)

Bonus Match 5

03-15-21-33-36, Bonus: 29

(three, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six; Bonus: twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-3-1

(five, four, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-6-2

(nine, zero, six, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

04-16-19-32-34

(four, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Numbers Evening

4-4-8-4

(four, four, eight, four)

Numbers Midday

7-3-7-3

(seven, three, seven, three)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

AD-2C-6C-3S-4S

(AD, 2C, 6C, 3S, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

1-1-7

(one, one, seven)

Midday Daily 4

9-8-7-0

(nine, eight, seven, zero)

Daily 3

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

Daily 4

7-1-8-8

(seven, one, eight, eight)

Fantasy 5

05-09-11-14-23

(five, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

06-08-11-12-13-16-17-19-21-24-34-38-41-45-48-54-62-65-69-75-76-79

(six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

Gopher 5

19-32-40-41-44

(nineteen, thirty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $370,000

Northstar Cash

01-07-08-09-18

(one, seven, eight, nine, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-9-2

(five, three, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-1-9

(four, one, one, nine)

Show Me Cash

02-20-22-29-38

(two, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

06-07-09-20, Bonus: 11

(six, seven, nine, twenty; Bonus: eleven)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 20, Year: 67

(Month: twelve; Day: twenty; Year: sixty-seven)

Pick 3

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

Pick 5

08-14-19-34-35

(eight, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

JD-4C-6C-8D-10D

(JD, 4C, 6C, 8D, 10D)

Pick 3

2-1-8, Fireball: 5

(two, one, eight; Fireball: five)

Pick 4

9-2-8-2, Fireball: 5

(nine, two, eight, two; Fireball: five)

Cash 5

08-25-27-28-31, Xtra: 2

(eight, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $337,000

Midday Pick 3

1-8-0, Fireball: 8

(one, eight, zero; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

4-7-2-8, Fireball: 8

(four, seven, two, eight; Fireball: eight)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-5-3-2

(three, five, three, two)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

Win 4 Midday

5-5-1-7

(five, five, one, seven)

Numbers Evening

3-5-1

(three, five, one)

Win 4 Evening

3-2-9-2

(three, two, nine, two)

Pick 10

03-06-09-14-15-26-27-28-33-35-37-40-46-48-57-66-68-70-71-76

(three, six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

11-26-29-30-34

(eleven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

3-7-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Pick 4 Day

5-6-3-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, six, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Pick 4 Evening

7-9-9-4, Lucky Sum: 29

(seven, nine, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-5

(zero, two, five)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-1-1

(two, six, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-6-6

(eight, four, six, six)

Pick 5 Evening

7-0-6-6-1

(seven, zero, six, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-8-7-2-0

(zero, eight, seven, two, zero)

Rolling Cash 5

06-09-17-21-35

(six, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

06-18-19-20-22

(six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-12-15-FREE-17-24-28-29

(four, eight, twelve, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Pick 4 1PM

6-4-5-5

(six, four, five, five)

Pick 4 4PM

2-6-6-9

(two, six, six, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

0-3-7-8

(zero, three, seven, eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-12-13-16-18

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-10-14-26-38-49

(two, ten, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.84 million

Pick 2 Day

5-8, Wild: 3

(five, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

0-1, Wild: 8

(zero, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

1-4-8, Wild: 3

(one, four, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-9, Wild: 8

(two, eight, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

4-8-9-0, Wild: 3

(four, eight, nine, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-5-3, Wild: 8

(five, six, five, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

2-1-1-5-8, Wild: 3

(two, one, one, five, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

7-6-5-8-5, Wild: 8

(seven, six, five, eight, five; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

03-12-15-16-24

(three, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-7-0-3

(zero, seven, zero, three)

Numbers Midday

9-5-3-1

(nine, five, three, one)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

04-08-16-22-34, Power-Up: 2

(four, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-4

(one, three, four)

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

Pick 4 Evening

9-6-0-0

(nine, six, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-0-3-0

(three, zero, three, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

5-5-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, five, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 3 Midday

5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 3 Morning

3-2-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(three, two, one; Lucky Sum: six)

Cash 4 Evening

8-9-8-6, Lucky Sum: 31

(eight, nine, eight, six; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)

Cash 4 Midday

0-9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(zero, nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Cash 4 Morning

6-5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, five, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Tennessee Cash

04-06-09-17-21, Bonus: 5

(four, six, nine, seventeen, twenty-one; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-07-09-12-13-14-18-20-21-22

(one, two, three, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

03-05-06-11-12-14-15-16-19-21-22-24

(three, five, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-07-08-12-14-15-17-18-19-20-21-23

(three, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

04-06-07-08-09-11-13-15-20-21-22-23

(four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 5

01-03-20-23-30

(one, three, twenty, twenty-three, thirty)

Daily 4 Day

3-6-1-2, FIREBALL: 1

(three, six, one, two; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

2-6-2-1, FIREBALL: 2

(two, six, two, one; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

3-9-1-8, FIREBALL: 7

(three, nine, one, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Night

3-7-1-6, FIREBALL: 2

(three, seven, one, six; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Day

8-2-7, FIREBALL: 2

(eight, two, seven; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-0, FIREBALL: 6

(three, one, zero; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

1-1-5, FIREBALL: 3

(one, one, five; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Night

0-5-8, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, five, eight; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

11-19-26-27-33

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

12-20-21-33-34

(twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Pick 3 Night

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Pick 4 Day

5-5-1-9

(five, five, one, nine)

Pick 4 Night

1-5-5-7

(one, five, five, seven)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

Keno

06-10-13-18-26-30-31-33-44-45-50-51-53-54-55-58-59-63-64-68

(six, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight)

Match 4

01-15-19-23

(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

06-08-14-16-19-24

(six, eight, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Daily 3

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

Daily 4

6-3-8-9

(six, three, eight, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-03-04-07-09-10-11-17-18-21

(one, two, three, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

SuperCash

02-07-13-17-24-27, Doubler: N

(two, seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

09-15-17-19-27

(nine, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $36,000

Daily Pick 3

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

Daily Pick 4

6-5-9-0

(six, five, nine, zero)