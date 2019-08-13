Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
1-7-7
(one, seven, seven)
5-9-4-5
(five, nine, four, five)
2-1-8-3
(two, one, eight, three)
08-12-30-32-38
(eight, twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
3-1-3
(three, one, three)
8-4-3
(eight, four, three)
3-7-1-8
(three, seven, one, eight)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:40.49
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 40.49)
19-20-26-33-38
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
01-07-10-13-30
(one, seven, ten, thirteen, thirty)
1-8-7
(one, eight, seven)
8-6-5
(eight, six, five)
02-03-04-06-16-17-18-20
(two, three, four, six, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
9-2-0
(nine, two, zero)
5-3-0-4
(five, three, zero, four)
01-02-10-18-24-33
(one, two, ten, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
2-8-6-6
(two, eight, six, six)
3-5-9-8
(three, five, nine, eight)
7-5
(seven, five)
1-5
(one, five)
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
6-1-8
(six, one, eight)
1-8-0-4
(one, eight, zero, four)
0-8-4-6
(zero, eight, four, six)
3-0-3-0-7
(three, zero, three, zero, seven)
1-7-0-0-1
(one, seven, zero, zero, one)
6-9
(six, nine)
2-3
(two, three)
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
1-1-6
(one, one, six)
3-8-2-6
(three, eight, two, six)
5-0-0-1
(five, zero, zero, one)
7-9-4-6-5
(seven, nine, four, six, five)
1-2-2-7-3
(one, two, two, seven, three)
01-04-05-07-09-10-11-15-17-19-20-22
(one, four, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-06-07-09-10-11-12-14-16-17-23-24
(one, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-07-09-11-12-13-14-20-24
(one, two, three, four, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-03-06-07-08-11-15-16-20-22-23-24
(one, three, six, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
7-2-7
(seven, two, seven)
7-5-5
(seven, five, five)
4-9-0-9
(four, nine, zero, nine)
9-8-8-8
(nine, eight, eight, eight)
2-5-3-9-0
(two, five, three, nine, zero)
0-0-7-1-5
(zero, zero, seven, one, five)
4-7-9
(four, seven, nine)
02-10-20-23-35
(two, ten, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-five)
03-06-08-09-15-17-20-24-25-33-35-39-40-41-52-59-68-72-73-78, BE: 33
(three, six, eight, nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-eight; BE: thirty-three)
3-8-1, SB: 2
(three, eight, one; SB: two)
2-4-0-3, SB: 2
(two, four, zero, three; SB: two)
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
2-4-0-3
(two, four, zero, three)
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
8-1-3
(eight, one, three)
04-23-24-28-30, Cash Ball: 15
(four, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: fifteen)
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
0-3-4-8
(zero, three, four, eight)
19-20-26-29, Bonus: 1
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: one)
AC-2C-5D-9D-7S
(AC, 2C, 5D, 9D, 7S)
JD-4D-5D-4H-7H
(JD, 4D, 5D, 4H, 7H)
04-10-25-30-31, Bonus: 17
(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one; Bonus: seventeen)
7-7-7
(seven, seven, seven)
1-4-1
(one, four, one)
8-5-7-3
(eight, five, seven, three)
9-1-9-1
(nine, one, nine, one)
8-0-9-2
(eight, zero, nine, two)
4-5-0-0
(four, five, zero, zero)
3C-8C-2H-4H-5S
(3C, 8C, 2H, 4H, 5S)
1-2-2
(one, two, two)
9-4-3-4
(nine, four, three, four)
4-3-8
(four, three, eight)
6-0-0-1
(six, zero, zero, one)
02-05-17-28-30
(two, five, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $381,000
04-08-12-13-14-15-17-18-23-27-34-35-36-37-41-42-44-53-64-75-78-79
(four, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
11-12-14-22-30
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
13-14-16-19-24
(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
3-4-8-5
(three, four, eight, five)
9-9-4-8
(nine, nine, four, eight)
01-05-07-18-38
(one, five, seven, eighteen, thirty-eight)
01-06-10-24, Bonus: 9
(one, six, ten, twenty-four; Bonus: nine)
Month: 10, Day: 19, Year: 15
(Month: ten; Day: nineteen; Year: fifteen)
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
01-07-12-14-24
(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four)
JD-JS-7C-8D-4H
(JD, JS, 7C, 8D, 4H)
0-3-6, Fireball: 2
(zero, three, six; Fireball: two)
8-0-4-1, Fireball: 2
(eight, zero, four, one; Fireball: two)
08-10-21-25-35, Xtra: 4
(eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-five; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $373,000
10-16-25-35-37-44, Xtra: 4
(ten, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $6 million
8-1-2, Fireball: 9
(eight, one, two; Fireball: nine)
5-9-3-9, Fireball: 9
(five, nine, three, nine; Fireball: nine)
7-2-7
(seven, two, seven)
5-9-7-5
(five, nine, seven, five)
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
8-0-2-8
(eight, zero, two, eight)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
9-3-1-3
(nine, three, one, three)
01-04-05-10-19-22-24-26-27-31-34-48-50-57-60-65-66-72-76-80
(one, four, five, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)
2-1-3, Lucky Sum: 6
(two, one, three; Lucky Sum: six)
3-9-2-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, nine, two, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
06-15-32-34-36-42, Kicker: 4-2-6-0-4-2
(six, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two; Kicker: four, two, six, zero, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
1-1-1
(one, one, one)
9-0-5
(nine, zero, five)
8-5-2-7
(eight, five, two, seven)
2-0-8-6
(two, zero, eight, six)
3-6-7-9-3
(three, six, seven, nine, three)
2-1-3-0-1
(two, one, three, zero, one)
03-07-13-15-35
(three, seven, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-06-11-15-FREE-19-23-26-32
(four, six, eleven, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
5-5-8-3
(five, five, eight, three)
3-1-1-6
(three, one, one, six)
3-8-4-7
(three, eight, four, seven)
05-13-26-28-33
(five, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
20-21-31-38-43-49
(twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
9-8, Wild:
(nine, eight; Wild: zero)
8-8, Wild: 5
(eight, eight; Wild: five)
8-3-6, Wild:
(eight, three, six; Wild: zero)
1-1-2, Wild: 5
(one, one, two; Wild: five)
8-4-1-0, Wild:
(eight, four, one, zero; Wild: zero)
8-8-6-6, Wild: 5
(eight, eight, six, six; Wild: five)
6-9-0-7-4, Wild:
(six, nine, zero, seven, four; Wild: zero)
6-8-5-5-3, Wild: 5
(six, eight, five, five, three; Wild: five)
02-03-04-16-29
(two, three, four, sixteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
9-7-7-3
(nine, seven, seven, three)
1-3-5-8
(one, three, five, eight)
02-12-15-21-30, Power-Up: 3
(two, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty; Power, Up: three)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
8-7-0-8
(eight, seven, zero, eight)
2-5-1-3
(two, five, one, three)
2-2-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, two, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
9-6-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, six, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
0-1-0, Lucky Sum: 1
(zero, one, zero; Lucky Sum: one)
3-3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, three, one, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-2-1-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(four, two, one, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-1-4-0, Lucky Sum: 5
(zero, one, four, zero; Lucky Sum: five)
11-18-23-26-27, Bonus: 4
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Bonus: four)
03-04-05-09-10-12-15-16-19-20-21-22
(three, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-03-04-06-07-08-09-13-17-20-22-24
(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-03-04-06-07-08-12-13-16-18-20-24
(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
3-1-6-7, FIREBALL: 3
(three, one, six, seven; FIREBALL: three)
4-2-0-9, FIREBALL: 6
(four, two, zero, nine; FIREBALL: six)
5-0-8-4, FIREBALL: 8
(five, zero, eight, four; FIREBALL: eight)
7-7-7, FIREBALL: 4
(seven, seven, seven; FIREBALL: four)
4-9-1, FIREBALL:
(four, nine, one; FIREBALL: zero)
8-1-7, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, one, seven; FIREBALL: three)
11-12-13-19-27
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
2-7-5
(two, seven, five)
7-3-9-4
(seven, three, nine, four)
06-07-10-23-24-25
(six, seven, ten, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
7-0-4-3
(seven, zero, four, three)
0-3-7
(zero, three, seven)
5-0-7-7
(five, zero, seven, seven)