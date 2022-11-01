The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

5-7-5, Wild: 6

(five, seven, five; Wild: six)

Cash 3 Midday

3-3-6, Wild: 2

(three, three, six; Wild: two)

Cash 3 Morning

4-1-1, Wild: 7

(four, one, one; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

2-2-0-7, Wild: 3

(two, two, zero, seven; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Midday

6-4-5-6, Wild: 1

(six, four, five, six; Wild: one)

Cash 4 Morning

4-7-5-2, Wild: 8

(four, seven, five, two; Wild: eight)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

04-06-09-10-11-15-16-17-19-21-23-24

(four, six, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-08-10-15-17-18-20-23-24

(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

04-09-10-12-14-16-17-18-20-21-23-24

(four, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

5-7-4-1, FIREBALL: 9

(five, seven, four, one; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

5-6-3-5, FIREBALL: 2

(five, six, three, five; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

3-4-8-4, FIREBALL: 6

(three, four, eight, four; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Day

2-3-9, FIREBALL: 3

(two, three, nine; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-5-8, FIREBALL: 2

(five, five, eight; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

7-3-9, FIREBALL: 9

(seven, three, nine; FIREBALL: nine)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

8-8-0, FB: 3

(eight, eight, zero; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

2-2-9-2, FB: 9

(two, two, nine, two; FB: nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-02-09-13-14-22

(one, two, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

6-6-2

(six, six, two)

Daily 4

2-3-1-4

(two, three, one, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

03-05-07-08-09-13-14-15-16-19-21

(three, five, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-4-2

(seven, three, four, two)