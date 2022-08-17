The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Numbers Evening

5-9-6-9

(five, nine, six, nine)

Numbers Midday

3-4-0-3

(three, four, zero, three)

Wild Money

12-21-24-26-36, Extra: 32

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six; Extra: thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $98,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

11-20-26-32-33, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-8-0, FB: 2

(nine, eight, zero; FB: two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-2, FB: 2

(nine, zero, two; FB: two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-8-7-6, FB: 2

(four, eight, seven, six; FB: two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-0-2, FB: 2

(nine, three, zero, two; FB: two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-3-6, Wild: 7

(four, three, six; Wild: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-8, Wild: 2

(six, two, eight; Wild: two)

Cash 3 Morning

2-4-7, Wild:

(two, four, seven; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Evening

5-2-5-1, Wild: 9

(five, two, five, one; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Midday

4-8-8-5, Wild: 8

(four, eight, eight, five; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Morning

3-0-0-2, Wild: 1

(three, zero, zero, two; Wild: one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-05-06-07-09-10-12-16-18-19

(one, three, four, five, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-07-11-12-13-14-15-18-19-24

(one, two, four, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-04-05-09-10-14-15-16-17-19-22-24

(two, four, five, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

2-7-4-4, FIREBALL: 9

(two, seven, four, four; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

6-6-3-3, FIREBALL: 9

(six, six, three, three; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Morning

5-3-8-9, FIREBALL: 7

(five, three, eight, nine; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-1, FIREBALL: 2

(one, eight, one; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-2, FIREBALL: 4

(four, two, two; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Morning

1-2-0, FIREBALL: 4

(one, two, zero; FIREBALL: four)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

7-3-6, FB: 9

(seven, three, six; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-8-5, FB: 4

(eight, five, eight, five; FB: four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

Daily 4

7-5-6-3

(seven, five, six, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-05-06-07-10-11-13-14-16-19

(three, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-1

(zero, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-6-2

(one, seven, six, two)