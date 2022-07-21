The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 0-4-6, Wild: 8 (zero, four, six; Wild: eight) Cash 3 Midday 0-4-7, Wild: 7 (zero, four, seven; Wild: seven) Cash 3 Morning 4-0-5, Wild: 2 (four, zero, five; Wild: two) Cash 4 Evening 4-9-8-1, Wild: 6 (four, nine, eight, one; Wild: six) Cash 4 Midday 3-8-1-7, Wild: 6 (three, eight, one, seven; Wild: six) Cash 4 Morning 0-1-1-1, Wild: 3 (zero, one, one, one; Wild: three) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 03-04-05-06-07-13-16-19-20-22-23-24 (three, four, five, six, seven, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) All or Nothing Evening 01-03-04-05-06-08-12-13-17-19-22-23 (one, three, four, five, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Morning 02-03-06-11-13-14-15-16-19-20-21-24 (two, three, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 2-3-4-4, FIREBALL: 9 (two, three, four, four; FIREBALL: nine) Daily 4 Evening 4-9-5-5, FIREBALL: 6 (four, nine, five, five; FIREBALL: six) Daily 4 Morning 9-9-0-3, FIREBALL: 9 (nine, nine, zero, three; FIREBALL: nine) Pick 3 Day 8-1-0, FIREBALL: 2 (eight, one, zero; FIREBALL: two) Pick 3 Evening 8-0-6, FIREBALL: 9 (eight, zero, six; FIREBALL: nine) Pick 3 Morning 1-0-5, FIREBALL: 6 (one, zero, five; FIREBALL: six) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 2-5-1, FB: 9 (two, five, one; FB: nine) Pick 4 Day 3-0-8-9, FB: 2 (three, zero, eight, nine; FB: two) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 03-07-08-09-11-25 (three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twenty-five) Daily 3 9-9-3 (nine, nine, three) Daily 4 8-4-5-8 (eight, four, five, eight) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 02-04-05-06-09-15-18-19-20-21-22 (two, four, five, six, nine, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 1-1-0 (one, one, zero) Pick 4 Midday 4-3-8-6 (four, three, eight, six) SuperCash 05-12-14-21-22-27, Doubler: N (five, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Doubler: N) Badger 5 04-18-22-25-28 (four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)