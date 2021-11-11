The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-1-7, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 3 Morning

0-6-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, six, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

6-0-3-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, zero, three, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Midday

0-3-9-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, three, nine, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Morning

2-1-6-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, one, six, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-04-05-08-09-11-13-14-18-20-21

(two, three, four, five, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-05-06-10-13-15-18-19-21-24

(one, two, three, five, six, ten, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-04-06-07-08-10-12-17-18-19-20-21

(two, four, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

4-5-4-0, FIREBALL:

(four, five, four, zero; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Evening

1-8-5-9, FIREBALL:

(one, eight, five, nine; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Morning

4-0-4-1, FIREBALL:

(four, zero, four, one; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

2-0-7, FIREBALL: 3

(two, zero, seven; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-3, FIREBALL:

(six, one, three; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Morning

4-8-4, FIREBALL: 8

(four, eight, four; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-0-6, FB: 3

(six, zero, six; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-1-1, FB: 2

(six, six, one, one; FB: two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-03-05-14-21-22

(two, three, five, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 3

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Daily 4

0-9-9-0

(zero, nine, nine, zero)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

03-05-06-09-11-12-13-14-16-20-22

(three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-0-8

(zero, zero, zero, eight)

Badger 5

01-09-19-20-29

(one, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine)