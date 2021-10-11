The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-1-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, one, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

2-1-9, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

8-8-3-9, Lucky Sum: 28

(eight, eight, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

Cash 4 Midday

7-4-1-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, four, one, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Morning

0-0-1-9, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, zero, one, nine; Lucky Sum: ten)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-06-07-11-13-14-15-16-17-22-23

(two, three, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-07-09-10-13-15-16-19-20-21-23-24

(one, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-05-06-08-13-14-15-16-18-19-20

(two, three, five, six, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Daily 4 Day

2-4-2-8, FIREBALL: 9

(two, four, two, eight; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

3-8-2-5, FIREBALL: 3

(three, eight, two, five; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

7-3-4-6, FIREBALL: 5

(seven, three, four, six; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Day

1-1-9, FIREBALL: 4

(one, one, nine; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-7-7, FIREBALL: 7

(two, seven, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-9-6, FIREBALL:

(four, nine, six; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

3-8-2, FB: 8

(three, eight, two; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Day

2-9-5-5, FB: 9

(two, nine, five, five; FB: nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-02-03-05-21-23

(one, two, three, five, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 3

6-2-1

(six, two, one)

Daily 4

6-7-3-5

(six, seven, three, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-04-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-20-21

(one, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-2-3

(five, four, two, three)

SuperCash

01-08-22-28-32-34, Doubler: Y

(one, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

09-11-16-21-31

(nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)