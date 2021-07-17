The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Cash 25

04-08-10-11-12-21

(four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-one)

Daily 3

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

Daily 4

3-3-0-3

(three, three, zero, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-06-09-10-12-14-16-17-18-19-20

(two, six, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-06-09-14-16-19-20-21-22

(one, two, three, six, nine, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-9-7

(five, zero, nine, seven)

SuperCash

07-20-24-28-31-34, Doubler: N

(seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

05-16-19-26-30

(five, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Daily Pick 3

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

Daily Pick 4

2-3-0-8

(two, three, zero, eight)