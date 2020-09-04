Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-12-18-29-34

(four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

Pick 4 Day

2-4-5-3

(two, four, five, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-08-09-10-12-20

(four, eight, nine, ten, twelve, twenty)

Daily 3

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

Daily 4

9-9-2-3

(nine, nine, two, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-05-07-08-11-12-13-15-19-20

(two, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-1-3-8

(eight, one, three, eight)