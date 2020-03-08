Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

08-13-28-35-36-37, Bonus: 17

(eight, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Bonus: seventeen)

Cash 5 Day

11-14-23-24-30

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)

Cash 5 Night

08-19-28-30-33

(eight, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

Pick 3 Night

0-8-9

(zero, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Day

5-0-0-3

(five, zero, zero, three)

Pick 4 Night

0-3-6-6

(zero, three, six, six)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

6-3-9

(six, three, nine)

Hit 5

02-05-12-30-31

(two, five, twelve, thirty, thirty-one)

Keno

01-13-17-28-30-33-34-36-38-42-44-46-53-54-55-67-77-78-79-80

(one, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)

Lotto

06-13-29-37-43-48

(six, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight)

Match 4

09-12-17-20

(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

Daily 4

5-6-3-2

(five, six, three, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-03-05-06-08-10-13-16-17-18

(one, two, three, five, six, eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Megabucks

08-12-19-35-48-49

(eight, twelve, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine)

SuperCash

03-16-23-26-27-34, Doubler: N

(three, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

12-14-20-22-31

(twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Daily Pick 4

0-5-5-0

(zero, five, five, zero)