Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

04-08-26-35-36

(four, eight, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Pick 3

7-7-9

(seven, seven, nine)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-11-16-FREE-18-22-26-30

(one, six, eleven, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Megabucks

08-14-17-37-38-40

(eight, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)

Pick 4 1PM

6-3-5-7

(six, three, five, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

5-6-4-0

(five, six, four, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

5-1-8-8

(five, one, eight, eight)

Win for Life

12-40-56-65

(twelve, forty, fifty-six, sixty-five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

04-14-17-36-43

(four, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

03-05-09-27-29-31

(three, five, nine, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $860,000

Pick 2 Day

8-4, Wild: 1

(eight, four; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

8-2, Wild: 4

(eight, two; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

3-6-3, Wild: 1

(three, six, three; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-7, Wild: 4

(four, nine, seven; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

7-5-5-8, Wild: 1

(seven, five, five, eight; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-9-6, Wild: 4

(four, seven, nine, six; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

5-3-3-0-1, Wild: 1

(five, three, three, zero, one; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

2-3-0-6-5, Wild: 4

(two, three, zero, six, five; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

09-14-15-23-25

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

8-1-8-2

(eight, one, eight, two)

Numbers Midday

4-3-4-1

(four, three, four, one)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-19-21-30-34, Power-Up: 4

(nine, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-2-8

(two, four, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-9-7

(one, one, nine, seven)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-0-7, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, three, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, three, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

5-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

7-0-4-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, zero, four, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Morning

8-4-4-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, four, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Tennessee Cash

10-13-18-27-29, Bonus: 2

(ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Bonus: two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-04-05-07-08-12-13-14-16-22

(one, two, three, four, five, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-07-10-11-12-13-16-19-20-23-24

(two, three, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-06-09-10-11-15-17-18-19-24

(two, three, four, six, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

7-8-0-9, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, eight, zero, nine; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

2-5-4-3, FIREBALL: 4

(two, five, four, three; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Morning

5-5-4-0, FIREBALL: 9

(five, five, four, zero; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

9-5-3, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, five, three; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-3, FIREBALL: 9

(two, three, three; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

6-5-8, FIREBALL: 4

(six, five, eight; FIREBALL: four)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-12-29-31-32

(three, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Cash 5 Night

05-07-09-13-21

(five, seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Day

5-2-1

(five, two, one)

Pick 3 Night

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

4-5-9-1

(four, five, nine, one)

Pick 4 Night

8-7-8-9

(eight, seven, eight, nine)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

Hit 5

10-11-24-30-39

(ten, eleven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-nine)

Keno

07-08-10-16-18-20-27-31-32-33-46-53-61-66-67-70-71-72-79-80

(seven, eight, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-nine, eighty)

Lotto

19-20-24-30-36-39

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-03-05-07-11-14

(one, three, five, seven, eleven, fourteen)

Daily 3

8-1-1

(eight, one, one)

Daily 4

2-3-6-2

(two, three, six, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

02-03-05-06-09-11-14-15-20-21-22

(two, three, five, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

SuperCash

04-10-11-20-26-35, Doubler: Y

(four, ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

04-14-19-21-23

(four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

2-8-1

(two, eight, one)

Daily Pick 4

9-8-2-5

(nine, eight, two, five)