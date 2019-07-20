Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

02-04-05-06-09-10-11-12-13-18-21

(two, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

SuperCash

05-08-20-29-30-36, Doubler: N

(five, eight, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-13-18-25-31

(three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

Daily Pick 3

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

Daily Pick 4

8-8-1-1

(eight, eight, one, one)