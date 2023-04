Nearly seven months after opening their first Connecticut Van Leeuwen ice cream shop location in their hometown of Greenwich, brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen will open a second in Darien on April 27.

The premium ice cream brand, which has 41 scoop shops in eight states, is located in Darien Commons at 114 Heights Road. To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer $1 scoops from 3 to 5 p.m.

The brothers started their ice cream career in 2002 by renting a Good Humor truck and driving it all around Greenwich for two summers, according to a news release. Ben Van Leeuwen saved his money and went backpacking around Asia and Europe, excited by his food discoveries. His travels inspired the idea for the Van Leeuwen scoop truck, which was born on the streets of New York in 2008.

The brand features French-style ice cream, with more than double the amount of egg yolks as a standard product, according to the release. The flavor menu offers signatures like honeycomb, pistachio, marionberry cheesecake and Earl Grey tea, in addition to custom sundaes, handmade ice cream sandwiches, root beer floats, milkshakes and pints. There are also several vegan options made with oat and cashew milk, including churros & fudge and strawberry shortcake.

Quarterly seasonal specials are available until June 1, with flavors like Malted Milkshake & Fries, All The Cookies and Very Berry Sorbet. The Darien shop will also partner with local bakery Flour Water Salt Bread, offering a limited-edition doughnut ice cream sandwich with the bakery's bomboloni and customer's choice of scoop.

“We’re excited to grow our footprint in our home state with the opening of our store in Darien,” Ben Van Leeuwen said in a statement. “It’s been so meaningful to see how warm the reception has been in Greenwich where Pete and I grew up, and we hope the community of Darien will be equally as excited for the good ice cream coming their way!”

Opening hours on April 27 are noon to 10 p.m.