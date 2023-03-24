Sweetgreen salad shop opening its Darien location Tuesday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Submitted photo / Callie Floyd Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Contributed / sweetgreen Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Fast-casual salad restaurant sweetgreen will open its Darien location on March 28, the brand's second restaurant in Connecticut. The newest outpost is at 126 Heights Road.

The menu features fresh salads and warm bowls with vegetables, grains, cheeses, and proteins like chicken, fish and tofu. Predesigned salads include varieties like a kale Caesar, garden Cobb and buffalo chicken, and warm bowls include ingredients like warm wild rice and roasted root vegetables. sweetgreen's menu also offers sides of rosemary focaccia, roasted squash and sweet potatoes.