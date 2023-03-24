Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Living

Sweetgreen salad shop opening its Darien location Tuesday

Photo of Leeanne Griffin
Leeanne Griffin

The exterior of the new sweetgreen salad restaurant in Darien, opening March 28.
Submitted photo / Callie Floyd

Fast-casual salad restaurant sweetgreen will open its Darien location on March 28, the brand's second restaurant in Connecticut. The newest outpost is at 126 Heights Road.

The menu features fresh salads and warm bowls with vegetables, grains, cheeses, and proteins like chicken, fish and tofu. Predesigned salads include varieties like a kale Caesar, garden Cobb and buffalo chicken, and warm bowls include ingredients like warm wild rice and roasted root vegetables. sweetgreen's menu also offers sides of rosemary focaccia, roasted squash and sweet potatoes. 

The 2,400-square foot store offers an outdoor patio and a designated pickup window. For every meal sold on opening day, sweetgreen will donate a meal to Food Rescue US, according to a press release.

The grand opening will also feature a farmers market sampling by Mike's Organic, baked goods from Flour Water Salt Bread and flower bouquets from Darien Flowers.

The state's first sweetgreen opened in Greenwich in 2021, and another is planned for Westport at 374 Post Road East, according to the company's website.

National salad-centric restaurant chains have been making inroads in Connecticut in the past few years. Just Salad opened its first Connecticut location in Fairfield last month, and Chopt opened its first greater Hartford restaurant in Glastonbury in June, joining Fairfield County outposts in Greenwich and Stamford. Another Chopt is planned for West Hartford.

 

Leeanne Griffin is the food and consumer reporter for Hearst Connecticut Media Group, handling coverage of restaurant openings and closings, trends, events and general news about CT food and beverage businesses.

She's been working in Connecticut news for more than 15 years, most recently as the food and dining reporter for the Hartford Courant. A native of Worcester, Mass., she holds a master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University.