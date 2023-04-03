Roots Ocean Prime restaurant to replace Melting Pot in Darien

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Connecticut's only Melting Pot fondue restaurant closed in Darien last month, but a new restaurant will be taking the space later this year. The New Jersey-based Harvest Restaurant Group plans to open its first Connecticut eatery in the Grove Street building.

Harvest, which runs 13 restaurants and a catering business in northern and central New Jersey, will open another location of its Roots Ocean Prime concept in the Darien space, said owner and CEO Chip Grabowski. Its menu features steakhouse classics and an "extensive" seafood section, he said, and the group has plans to offer plenty of vegetarian options.

Grabowski said Harvest looks for new restaurant space options for "long periods of time," and they'd been seeking a location in southern Connecticut for a while, searching from Greenwich to Westport and New Canaan.

"We found that those communities were similar to where [we are]...we try to somewhat stay on a train line, and we also look for downtown locations. We also really enjoy getting involved in the community," he said. "We're looking for that downtown feel, and that is definitely evident in Darien."

Because of the Melting Pot's tabletop fondue setups, the restaurant wasn't able to have an outdoor dining space. Grabowski said Roots Ocean Prime will make use of the Darien space's "beautiful courtyard" for an outdoor patio.

Roots Ocean Prime, on the campus of Princeton University, features a menu of raw bar offerings and a variety of steak cuts, including prime NY strip, filet mignon, a 20-ounce dry-aged cowboy steak and a 42-ounce prime porterhouse for two. Seafood dishes include scallops, salmon, Chilean sea bass and South African lobster tail, and steakhouse-style sides include macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach, grilled asparagus and potatoes au gratin.

Grabowski said the Darien menu will spotlight more vegetarian dishes, with potential options like a vegetable Wellington, cauliflower steak and a shepherd's pie with chickpeas.

"As we're evolving as an organization, we're trying to have our menus evolve," he said. Harvest's concept Agricola, which has locations in Morristown and Princeton, features a menu focused on local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients, and he said he's hoping to bring more of that to the Roots offerings.

Grabowski said none of Harvest's restaurants have televisions, as the group's management believes meals should be about connection.

"We believe that it's about being around the table with people, whether it's with family, friends or business," he said. "It's about the art of conversation. We're trying to get people to come to our locations because of its ambiance, food, service and hospitality, not because there's a Yankee game."

After a "total rebuildout" of the space, Grabowski said Harvest hopes to open Roots Ocean Prime in the fall.