Roots Ocean Prime restaurant to replace Melting Pot in Darien

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Connecticut's only Melting Pot fondue restaurant closed in Darien last month, but a new restaurant will be taking the space later this year. The New Jersey-based Harvest Restaurant Group plans to open its first Connecticut eatery in the Grove Street building.
Harvest, which runs 13 restaurants and a catering business in northern and central New Jersey, will open another location of its Roots Ocean Prime concept in the Darien space, said owner and CEO Chip Grabowski. Its menu features steakhouse classics and an "extensive" seafood section, he said, and the group has plans to offer plenty of vegetarian options.