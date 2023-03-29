Edmunds: BMW-X1 vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

Extra- small luxury SUVs are a great way to cruise around in luxury without paying an excessive amount. As an example, check out the Mercedes-Benz GLB. It has been one of Edmunds’ top performers in its class since it was introduced in 2020. It sports distinctive boxy styling, excellent technology and a comfortable ride. But in today’s highly competitive market, there’s always a new model aiming for the top spot. The GLB’s main rival, the BMW X1, was redesigned for 2023. The little Bimmer received updated styling, a roomier interior and many of BMW’s top-notch technology features. Which one is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.
POWER AND FUEL ECONOMY Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines power both luxury SUVs. The X1’s 241-horsepower powerplant is not only more powerful than the GLB’s 221-horsepower mill, but it’s also more fuel-efficient. With all-wheel drive, the X1 delivers an EPA-estimated 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving, 3 more than the all-wheel-drive GLB’s 25 mpg. When equipped with front-wheel drive, which the BMW doesn’t offer, the GLB’s rating of 27 mpg combined still doesn’t top the X1.