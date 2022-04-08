Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press April 8, 2022 Updated: April 8, 2022 4:03 p.m.
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside the White House on March 31, 2022, where they were guests for Transgender Day of Visibility. The family is fighting legislation in Alabama that would outlaw puberty blockers and hormone treatments for trans youth under 19.
Robert, Jeff, Lisa and Harleigh Walker are shown in this undated photo provided by Jeff Walker. The family is fighting Alabama legislation that would ban gender-affirming medications for trans youth under 19 and another bill that would prohibit trans students to use K-12 bathrooms that correspond with their original birth certificate and not their gender identity.
15-year-old Harleigh Walker of Auburn, Ala., is seen during a family vacation. Harleigh Walker would lose access to gender-affirming medications under a 2022 proposal in the Alabama Legislature that would outlaw puberty blockers and hormone treatments for trans youth under 19. Walker and her father have urged lawmakers to reject the legislation.
State Rep. Neil Rafferty, the only openly gay member of the Alabama Legislature, speaks during a debate on transgender youth bills during a legislative session in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Rep. Wes Allen speaks during debate on transgender bills during the legislative session in the house chamber at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday April 7, 2022. The Alabama House of Representatives began debate on a proposal that would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people under age 19.
Rep. Chris England speaks during debate on transgender bills during the legislative session in the house chamber at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday April 7, 2022. The Alabama House of Representatives began debate on a proposal that would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people under age 19.
9 of9
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ninth grader Harleigh Walker, 15, spends her time after school like many girls her age: doing homework, listening to Taylor Swift, collecting records and hanging out with friends.
But this year, her spring break also included trying to persuade members of the state House and Senate to reject legislation banning gender-affirming medications for transgender kids like her under 19. She was unsuccessful. On Thursday, Alabama lawmakers passed the measure, and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law on Friday, meaning that Harleigh will no longer be able to take testosterone-blocking drugs.