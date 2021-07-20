Some drought-imposed fishing limits lifted on Colorado River

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lifted some fishing restrictions along a stretch of the Colorado River on Tuesday, but biologists warn that historically low water flows caused by a drought in the U.S. West, high water temperatures and wildfire sediment that all starve trout of oxygen could force future bans.
On July 7, Colorado Parks and Wildlife imposed a rare 120-mile (193-kilometer) voluntary fishing ban. Tuesday's changes allow anglers — a key driver of Colorado’s summer tourist economy — to fish a 27-mile (43-kilometer) stretch of river anytime between midnight and noon, when waters are cooler. Restrictions also have been partially lifted for 50 miles (80 kilometers) upstream.