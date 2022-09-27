Regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps on a sunny windowsill

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Gardening naturally lends itself to reusing and recycling -- just think about compost and last year’s seed trays. So if there’s a way to reduce trash while saving money on produce, you can count me in. And one of my favorite ways to do both is to regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps.
Instead of throwing away or composting the bottoms (or tops) of vegetables when preparing them, you can grow them into leafy greens and other tasty tidbits right on your windowsill.