Omicron's New Year's cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022 JOHN LEICESTER and NICK PERRY, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 3:12 a.m.
1 of33 A man celebrates the start of the New Year, backdropped by fireworks exploding in the background over Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
2 of33 People celebrate the New Year in Nikolskaya street near an empty Red Square due to pandemic restrictions during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has registered a total of about 10.5 million confirmed infections and 308,860 deaths, but the state statistics agency that uses broader criteria in its tallying system has reported nearly 626,000 virus-linked deaths in Russia since the start of the pandemic. Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/AP Show More Show Less 3 of33
4 of33 Indians, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, hold the cutouts to welcome 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Ajit Solanki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of33 People celebrate during New Year's celebrations at Madrid's Puerta del Sol in downtown Madrid, Spain, early Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of33
7 of33 People celebrate the New Year's Eve on the Champs Elysees avenue, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of33 Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Dean Lewins/AP Show More Show Less 9 of33
10 of33 Pope Francis waves as he arrives to celebrate a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
11 of33 A security guard holds up a sign indicating that there is no countdown event at the famed Shibuya scramble crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Tokyo as people gather to celebrate New Year's eve. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less 12 of33
13 of33 Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, Wason Wanichakorn/AP Show More Show Less
14 of33 A visitor wearing a face mask poses for a photo in front of an illuminated decorations on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 15 of33
16 of33 Attendees at an event that coincided with the New Year Eve cheer as fake snow from a foam machine is blown overhead in Beijing, China, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
17 of33 A man looks at the decorations for the coming 2022 Year on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 18 of33
19 of33 A Palestinian woman takes photos of her children near the beach on the last day of the year and New Year's celebrations, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
20 of33 Crowds of people celebrate the New Year around the Christmas tree with the St. Sofia Cathedral in the background in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Despite of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, a lot of Ukrainians enjoy outdoor New Year events, often ignoring protective measures. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 21 of33
22 of33 People celebrate during a New Year's Eve concert in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
23 of33 Followers of the Yoruba religion give offerings to Yemanja, a deity celebrated by the African Yoruba religion, at a lake in downtown Brasilia, Brazil on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers celebrate Yemanja, goddess of the sea, offering flowers and launching large and small boats into the water in exchange for blessings for the coming year. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 24 of33
25 of33 Party boats cruise over the river Main with only a few fireworks near the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, early Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Due to the coronavirus pandemic fireworks were not allowed. (Photo/Michael Probst) Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
26 of33 Nurse Bess Tribout, center, pops champagne to celebrate the new year in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 27 of33
28 of33 Fireworks are set off at midnight during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, early Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP) Ben Hider/Ben Hider/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
29 of33 Derrick Westmorelandm of Houstonm and Alisha McCordm of Memphis, Tenn., pose with, from left, Melissa Dillon, Preeti Saha, Lydia Penn and Uli Auliani, all of Las Vegas, during the New Year's Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) K.M. Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 30 of33
31 of33 The Village People perform on New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) K.M. Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
32 of33 Revelers celebrate on New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) K.M. Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
33 of33
PARIS (AP) — Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.
New Year's Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a free-spirited wildness, felt instead like a case of deja vu, with the fast-spreading omicron variant again filling hospitals.
Written By
JOHN LEICESTER and NICK PERRY