Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO, Associated Press June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 12:26 p.m.
1 of30 A member of the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center recites the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. The adhan exhorts men to go to the closest mosque five times a day for prayer, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Abubakar, which hosts some 1,000 men for Friday midday prayers, plans to hold meetings with neighbors before publicly broadcasting publicly the call this summer. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Wali Dirie, executive director of the Islamic Civic Society of America Dar Al-Hijrah mosque, opens rooftop speakers used to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. During the pandemic lockdown in spring 2020, the mosque was given a special permit to broadcast the prayer for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. That led to a recent resolution authorizing mosques to broadcast the adhan three times a day. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Women walk down a street in the predominantly Somali neighborhood of Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, left, and Wali Dirie, executive director of the Islamic Civic Society of America Dar Al-Hijrah mosque, center, talk on the roof of Dar Al-Hijrah, where the call to prayer, or adhan, is publicly broadcast, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, left, and Wali Dirie, executive director of the Islamic Civic Society of America Dar Al-Hijrah mosque, center, talk on the roof of Dar Al-Hijrah, where the call to prayer, or adhan, is publicly broadcast, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. The call currently plays three times a day. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 An imam leads Friday prayers at the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 13, 2022. During the pandemic lockdown in spring 2020, the mosque was given a special permit to broadcast the prayer for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. That led to a recent resolution authorizing mosques to broadcast the adhan three times a day. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 Ahmad Abdi looks toward the back of the mosque during Friday prayer at the Dar Al-Hijrah in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 13, 2022. During the pandemic lockdown in spring 2020, the mosque was given a special permit to broadcast the prayer for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. That led to a recent resolution authorizing mosques to broadcast the adhan three times a day. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Patrons sit on the back patio of Palmer's Bar, which is next door to Dar Al-Hijrah mosque in Minneapolis, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, can be heard three times a day from the bar's patio. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 People walk by Palmer's Bar, which is next door to Dar Al-Hijrah mosque in Minneapolis, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, can be heard three times a day from the bar's patio. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 The Rev. Hierald Osorto of St. Paul Lutheran Church, right, talks about a community mural on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Osorto, whose parish is near the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center, does not anticipate pushback from his congregants on the public broadcasting of the Islamic call to prayer. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 The Rev. Hierald Osorto stands in front of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Osorto, whose parish is near the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center, does not anticipate pushback from his congregants on the public broadcasting of the Islamic call to prayer. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Roba Aliye, left, pushes a boy in a swing at a park in the predominantly Somali neighborhood of Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Children play at a park in the predominantly Somali neighborhood of Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Dar Al-Hijrah, the local mosque, is one of 12 in Minneapolis that have been approved to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, three times a day. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Members of the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center attend evening prayer in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be broadcast publicly by its two dozen mosques. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Dalha Abdi, 15, calls the adhan, or Islamic call to prayer, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center in south Minneapolis. The call exhorts men to go to the closest mosque five times a day for prayer, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Members of the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center pray on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be broadcast publicly by its two dozen mosques. Abubakar, which hosts some 1,000 men for Friday midday prayers, plans to hold meetings with neighbors before publicly broadcasting the call this summer. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 Yusuf Abdulle, standing, director of the Islamic Association of North America, prays with fellow Muslims at the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be broadcast publicly by its two dozen mosques. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 Members of the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center kneel during afternoon prayer on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be broadcast publicly by its two dozen mosques. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Members of the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center pray in the evening on May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be broadcast publicly by its two dozen mosques. Abubakar, which hosts some 1,000 men for Friday midday prayers, plans to hold meetings with neighbors before broadcasting this summer. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 A woman and a child hold hands as they walk down a street in the predominantly Somali neighborhood of Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The chant in Arabic blasted from rooftop loudspeakers, drowning out both the growl of traffic from nearby interstates and the chatter and clinking glasses on the patio of the dive bar that shares a wall with Minneapolis’ oldest Somali mosque.
Dozens of men in fashionably ripped jeans or impeccably ironed kameez tunics rushed toward the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque. Teens clutched smartphones, and some of the older devout shuffled in with the aid of walkers from the high-rise complex across the street where thousands of Somalis live.
