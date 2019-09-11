https://www.darientimes.com/living/article/Dominican-vibes-and-a-youthful-feel-at-Oscar-de-14431469.php
Dominican vibes and a youthful feel at Oscar de la Renta
Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar de la Renta's designing duo, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, looked to the homeland of the label's late, legendary founder for their latest show: the Dominican Republic.
They presented a jaunty collection with a youthful feel, while making clear that the label is still decidedly about luxury.
The relaxed, unbuttoned mood was evident with the first item down the runway: a one-shoulder, asymmetrical wrap dress in silk chiffon that was short enough to barely graze the hip on one side, covered by a long crepe blazer, both in a breezy light pink.
The stage was decorated to evoke a street market, with palm trees and tall baskets filled with fruit lining the runway.
